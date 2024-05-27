Here are some retail tech news stories you may have missed last week — Retail Tech Innovation Hub





Big Four Supermarket Asda Approves Retail Insight Inventory Insight Solution for Store-wide Rollout

Asda has expanded its technology partnership with store operations execution software provider Retail Insight in a bid to improve shelf availability and in-store experience.

The partnership includes the store-wide rollout of Retail Insights Inventory Insight solutions.

Asda currently operates more than 800 locations across its retail fleet across the UK, including supercentre, superstores, supermarkets, Asda Living stores, petrol stations and depots, serving 18 million customers every week.

With a large number of stores and a huge number of SKUs stocked, the company inevitably felt the impact of inventory inaccuracies and wanted to improve inventory accuracy across its store network.

US startup Max Retail raises $15M Series A to help independent retailers and brands sell excess inventory

Max Retail, a marketplace where independent retailers and brands can sell excess inventory, announced a $15 million Series A round led by Nosara Capital with participation from Rethink Impact.

The round also includes continuing support from VC M13, The Artemis Fund and StandUp Ventures.

Independent retailers are central pillars of their communities, but they have limited options for excess inventory beyond marking it down well below cost, selling it on consignment or offering tax deductions for donations, said Melody van der Baan, CEO and co-founder of Max Retail and a former independent retailer.

This investment allows us to continue to expand our sales channel network and extend this excess inventory solution to support the entire product lifecycle, providing independent retailers and brands with the tools they need to increase stock turns and maximize cash recovery on unsold merchandise.

Zilch announced it had leveraged GenAI and machine learning to reach 4 million customers in 44 months.

BNPL specialist Zilch, which markets itself as the world's first ad-subsidised payments network, has signed up more than four million customers within 44 months of launch.

“In less than four years, we've transformed how millions of people experience, engage and most importantly, receive the rewards they earn on their everyday payments, saving our customers more than $500 million,” said Philippe Bellamant, CEO and co-founder of Zilch.

Zilch says it now adds more than 100,000 new customers each month, and that around 12% of the UK's working adult population of 33 million have an account with it.

Since launch, the platform has generated more than $3 billion in merchant transactions, or gross merchandise value (GMV), for retailers, with more than half of that GMV generated in the last 12 months.

DoorDash has partnered with Ulta Beauty to claim first place in beauty products and on-demand delivery.

DoorDash and Ulta Beauty have announced an expanded partnership to offer on-demand delivery from more than 1,350 stores across all 50 states.

People can now shop an assortment of more than 25,000 Ulta Beauty products from over 600 brands, including cosmetics, fragrances, skin care, hair care and wellness, exclusively through the DoorDash app.

The partnership marks the first time that all DoorDash monthly active users will be able to order from beauty retailers in all 50 states, building on DoorDash's recent expansion into new retail and grocery segments and expanding product offerings.

Consumers can browse and find their favorite beauty essentials within DoorDash's dedicated beauty tile and have their items delivered directly to their door within an average of one hour.

Autonomous retail tech startup Pixevia raises $1.5M to expand into DACH

AI retail technology company Pixevia has raised $1.5 million in new funding. Lead investor Iron Wolf Capital was joined in the round by new investors Coinvest Capital, Omni Commerce Ventures, and Rita Sakus.

Other notable existing backers Open Circle Capital, Vladas Laas and Renaldas Zioma also made significant contributions.

The funding will be used for planned expansion across the US and Europe, particularly in the DACH region. These plans include the integration of new facilities such as sports arenas, university campuses and airports.

Pixevia has raised $4.1 million to date, partly from an EU research grant and mostly from equity investments.

