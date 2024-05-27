Elon Musk's xAI Raises $6 Billion





Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI said Sunday it had raised $6 billion, helping it close the funding gap with OpenAI, Anthropic and other rivals in an increasingly crowded industry.

The company said in a statement that the funding will be used to bring xAI's first products to market, build advanced infrastructure, and accelerate research and development of future technologies.

Musk, who founded xAI in July, said in a social media post that the latest funding round values ​​the company at $18 billion excluding new funds, with investors including Silicon Valley giants Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, as well as Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Investors and big tech companies like Google, Meta, and Microsoft are pouring billions of dollars into companies developing AI systems, hoping to reap the benefits as AI becomes integrated into various aspects of business and daily life. These investments also reflect the high costs of operating generative AI systems, which require massive amounts of processing power to generate text, voice, and images.

In a recent research report on the latest trends in AI, analysts at Deutsche Bank noted that constant improvements to already incredibly powerful generative AI models mean the technology is quickly becoming a must-have for industry leaders. They said key industry players cannot afford to fall behind in the early race before they can establish themselves in the market.

OpenAI, which launched its chatbot ChatGPT in late 2022, has seen its valuation roughly triple over the past year to $80 billion, with about $13 billion of that coming from Microsoft. Founded in 2021, Anthropic has raised about $8 billion, mostly from Amazon, and is valued at about $15 billion. Tech giants such as Google and Meta are also investing heavily in their own AI technologies, which are rapidly being incorporated into their own product lineups.

(The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft in December, alleging copyright infringement of news content related to their AI systems.)

Musk, whose other companies include Tesla and SpaceX, co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but later left it after becoming disillusioned with the company's direction and the AI ​​industry in general.

Musk sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman in March, alleging breach of contract by putting profit and commercial interests above the public interest in developing artificial intelligence. That same month, Musk published the raw computer code of xAI's chatbot, intensifying a heated debate over whether open-sourcing such systems code makes them more secure or invites misuse.

Appearing remotely at a tech conference in Paris last week, Musk said xAI still has a lot of catching up to do before it can compete with technology from OpenAI and Google, likely by the end of the year.

