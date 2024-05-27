Google's AI brief goes viral, attracts mainstream media scrutiny





Google's introduction of AI-generated summaries into its US search results has been a disastrous development, with mainstream media outlets like the New York Times, BBC and CNBC reporting numerous inaccuracies and bizarre reactions.

On social media, users have been sharing example after example of the feature's nonsensical and sometimes dangerous output.

From recommending non-toxic glue for pizza to suggesting that eating rocks has nutritional benefits, these blunders would be amusing if they weren't so alarming.

Duplicated… but I appreciate that the proposed glue is “non-toxic”! This is not about “gotchas”, but about pointing out clearly foreseeable harms. For example, before a child dies in this mess. This is not about Google, but about the foreseeable effects of AI on society. https://t.co/kG0xP2if7L pic.twitter.com/MIPjF8hg0i

— MMitchell (@mmitchell_ai) May 23, 2024

I didn't believe it until I tried it. Google needs to fix this ASAP. pic.twitter.com/r3FyOfxiTK

— Chris Kashtanova (@icreatelife) May 23, 2024

Mainstream media coverage

The New York Times reported that Google's AI summary got basic facts wrong, such as claiming that Barack Obama was the first Muslim president of the United States and saying that Andrew Jackson graduated from college in 2005.

These errors undermine trust in Google's search engine, which more than two billion people around the world rely on for reliable information.

Manual removal and system improvements

As reported by The Verge, Google is now scrambling to remove the strange AI-generated responses and manually improve the system.

A Google spokesperson confirmed that the company was “acting swiftly” to remove the problematic answers and was using the examples to improve its AI Overview feature.

Google's rush to integrate AI

Google's flawed implementation of its AI profile is not an isolated incident.

According to a CNBC report, Google's rush to integrate AI into its products led to some missteps.

In February, Google was forced to suspend its Gemini chatbot after it generated inaccurate images of historical figures and rejected depictions of most white people.

Prior to that, the company's chatbot, Bird, came under fire for sharing misinformation about space, causing Google's market capitalization to fall by $100 billion.

Despite these setbacks, industry experts cited by The New York Times suggest that Google has little choice but to continue to push forward with its AI integration if it is to remain competitive.

But the challenges of controlling large-scale language models that capture false information and satirical posts are now becoming more apparent.

The debate over AI in search

The dispute over AI’s outline has ignited a debate about its risks and limitations.

This technology has potential, but these failures are a reminder that more testing needs to be done before this is released to the public.

The BBC notes that Google's rivals have faced similar backlash over their attempts to pack more AI tools into consumer products.

Britain's data watchdog is investigating Microsoft after the company announced a feature that would allow it to continually take screenshots of users' online activity.

At the same time, actress Scarlett Johansson criticized OpenAI for using a voice similar to hers without her permission.

What this means for website and SEO professionals

Mainstream media reports about Google’s erroneous AI brief have brought the issue of declining search quality to public attention.

As the company works to resolve the inaccuracies, the incident will serve as a lesson for the entire industry.

Key takeaway: Prioritize responsible use of AI technology and ensure the benefits outweigh the risks.

