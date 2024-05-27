Google has a glue problem





Additionally, Xanadu is seeking an additional $200 million.

A new report from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce finds that about 75% of businesses have not yet considered adopting generative AI, but the pressure to do so is growing. One factor is that countries such as China and the United States are investing heavily in AI. The chamber argues that Canadian companies must adopt the technology to remain globally competitive, and predicts a tipping point: between 2027 and 2030, 50% of Canadian companies will use AI. The race to adopt AI is on.

There's a race among big tech companies to drive AI adoption. Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI all announced major product updates this month. From the outside, it seems like Google is feeling the most pressure to adapt. In Satya Nadella's words, it's being pushed around.

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it accessible and usable by everyone. The release of the new AI Overviews feature has called its usefulness into question. The search giant wants to confine users to a walled garden where Google searches on their behalf, but early results don't live up to that promise. In response to a question about how to stop cheese from sliding off pizza, AI Overviews generated a response recommending adding about a cup of non-toxic glue to the sauce. Advertising for AI Overviews is already planned as Google struggles to revamp its core product.

Sure, companies can tweak their algorithms, but by doing away with links, a fundamental building block of the internet, Casey Newton points out that the web as we know it is entering a sort of managed decline.

The Chambers report describes AI as a generational opportunity to boost Canadian productivity. I wonder if Canadian companies will succumb to the pressure to remain globally competitive, like the big tech companies. Readers, what are your thoughts and feelings? Are you worried about the rapid adoption of AI? Or are you excited? Your comments (which can be anonymous) may be featured in a future newsletter. My inbox is open.

This week's top stories Conexus Venture Capital raises second $30 million fund to back Saskatchewan tech startups

Saskatchewan-based Conexus Venture Capital has raised an initial round of $15 million from founder Conexus Credit Union to launch its second C$30 million venture capital fund.

With Fund II and a new management team, the Regina-based venture capital firm is looking to build on the foundation laid by its first fund and Cultivator, the incubator founded by Conexus. Through its latest fund, CVC plans to further invest in early-stage technology startups based in Saskatchewan.

“We've proven the hypothesis that world-class companies can be built anywhere, and we have incredible founders, talent and scalable businesses right here in Saskatchewan,” CVC Managing Director Jordan McFarlane told BetaKit in an exclusive interview.

(read more)

US court overturns $40 million patent infringement ruling against Shopify

Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify has persuaded a US court in Delaware to overturn a 2022 patent infringement ruling.

In August 2022, a US federal jury found that Shopify's website building tools infringed some of the US company's patents and awarded California-based plaintiff Express Mobile $40 million in damages.

At the time, Shopify told BetaKit it planned to appeal the ruling.

(read more)

DIGITAL invests $10.5 million in four AI projects from health tech startups

Canada’s Digital Technology Global Innovation Cluster (DIGITAL) is investing $10.5 million in four projects by Canadian startups working to integrate artificial intelligence into healthcare.

These projects aim to use AI to speed up clinical trials, improve patient-doctor connections, improve file management for home care workers and improve wound care. DIGITAL's contributions, plus investments from private partners, bring the projects' value to approximately $26 million.

(read more)

Pesa is betting on Canadians' sense of duty

Tolu Osho knows firsthand the sense of responsibility that many new arrivals to Canada feel when sending money home.

In 2020, Osho needed to send money from Canada to Nigeria to pay for his sister's school fees. He decided to send the money through a cross-border payment provider, but soon realized he would have to make multiple transfers, each time incurring high fees. Traditional wire transfers took days to complete, and the new digital options lacked security verification features.

“We started thinking about how to solve this problem, how to enable people to send or remit money to their home countries at a reasonable cost,” Osho said.

(read more)

TXIO's Daniel Vranesic is on a mission to improve personal finances

You might think it would be hard for Daniel Vranesic, CEO of Toronto-based TXIO, to wow with numbers.

For years, TXIO has licensed its banking, payments and brokerage platforms to a variety of clients around the world. But when the company developed Neontra, an app for personal financial management and planning, Vranesic decided to test the product on himself in the non-essential spending category.

“I knew I was spending too much on non-essentials, especially on sports equipment for my kids, but when the AI-generated insights showed me how my non-essential spending compared to the average Canadian, I was shocked,” he said.

(read more)

Funding, Acquisitions, and Layoffs

VAN – Teal – $11M CADVAN – Blossom Social – $2.1M CADEDM – Amii – $3M CADREG – Conexus Venture Capital launches $30M fundSAS – Co.Labs – $2.5M TOR – Beacon – $5.25M CADTOR – Form.ai acquires SeaMonsterMTL – Busbud acquires RatalityQUE – Province launches $415M Aerospace Innovation ZoneSTJ – CoLab Software – $28.6M CAD

BetaKit Podcast Xanadus Christian Weedbrook is raising another $200 million to build a quantum data center

“It's been suggested that we move our headquarters to the United States. The only way we could move our headquarters outside of Toronto or Canada would be for me to be fired.”

Christian Weedbrook, CEO and Founder of Xanadu, joins us to share his optimism about building a quantum unicorn in Canada, his hopes for an all-Canadian fundraise, and how it will help bring quantum data centers one step closer to becoming a reality.

Feature image courtesy of Kelvin T via Unsplash.

