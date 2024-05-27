Google Pixel 8a vs Google Pixel 7a: Which mid-range smartphone is the smarter buy?





Weight: 188gDimensions: 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mmScreen size: 6.1 inchesResolution: 1080 x 2400Chipset: Google Tensor G3RAM: 8GBStorage: 128GB/256GBBattery: 4,492mAhRear camera: 64MP+13MPFront camera: 13MP

The Pixel 8a is flagship-quality in almost every way, except for battery life and cameras. The design is nearly identical to the Pixel 7a, but the new phone has much better software support.

ProsFuture-oriented AI toolsGreat design and color options7 years of Android updatesConsCamera is good, but not greatBattery life could be longerIt could be cheaper

Weight: 193.5g Dimensions: 152 x 72.9 x 9mm Screen size: 6.1 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 Chipset: Google Tensor G2 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4,385mAh Rear camera: 64MP+13MP Front camera: 13MP

The Pixel 7a boasts a great camera and power for the price, but it's disappointed by its lackluster battery life and three-year software support contract.

Pros: Almost as fast as the Pixel 7 Pro. Great photo and editing tools. Polished Android interface is a pleasure to use. Cons: Battery doesn't last all day. Android updates only available for three years. Too expensive for the compromises.

The Pixel 8a is Google's latest mid-range smartphone and is seen as the successor to the currently available Pixel 7a, which is not being discontinued, however: it is still being sold as new on Google's official store and through third-party retailers.

So it's essential to compare the two phones. What features does the Pixel 8a have that the Pixel 7a doesn't? And how much extra would you have to pay to access those new features? Is it worth the money?

In our Google Pixel 8a vs Google Pixel 7a reviews, we have tested both the devices thoroughly, but below we will give you a detailed section-by-section look at how these two mid-range Android smartphones fare.

Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 7a specs comparison

Below we've put together a spec comparison between the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 8. As you can see, on the surface, these are very similar devices.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 8aGoogle Pixel 7aDimensions: 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm152 x 72.9 x 9mmWeight: 188g193.5gDisplay: 6.1 inch OLED6.1 inch OLEDResolution: 1080 x 24001080 x 2400Refresh rate: 120Hz90HzChipset: Google Tensor G3Google Tensor G2Rear camera: 64MP (wide), 13MP (ultrawide)64MP (wide), 13MP (ultrawide)Front camera: 13MP13MPRAM: 8GB8GBStorage: 128GB, 256GB128GBBattery: 4,492mAh4,385mAhCharging: 18W wired, 7.5W wireless18W wired, 7.5W wirelessGoogle Pixel 8a vs Google Pixel 7a: Price and availability

The Pixel 7a will be released on May 10, 2023, and the Pixel 8a will be released about a year later on May 14, 2024.

There's only one Pixel 7a model with 128GB of storage, priced at $499 / £449 / AU$749. Following the launch of the Pixel 8a, the launch price has remained unchanged, at least officially. This is because the Pixel 8a is priced slightly higher than the Pixel 7a in certain regions. Prices for the 128GB model of the new smartphone start at $499 / £499 / AU$849. There's also a 256GB Pixel 8a model, priced at $559 / £559 / AU$949.

A £50/AU$100 premium might not seem like a big generational price difference, but if you shop around you can get the Pixel 7a for significantly less: at the time of writing, Amazon was selling the older phone for $399 on its US website, and for £399 on its UK website, including the official charger.

Google Pixel 8a vs Google Pixel 7a: Design and Display

Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a are relatively compact devices with rounded metal frames and plastic back panels. The defining design feature on both phones is the full-width rear camera module, although the Pixel 8a is slightly thicker.

The Pixel 8a's curved corners have also been rounded away to give the new phone a softer, smoother look, and the back of the device now has a much more attractive matte finish that looks and feels better than the glossy plastic finish on the Pixel 7a.

Interestingly, the Pixel 8a is about 5.5g lighter than the Pixel 7a, and also slightly (just a little) smaller and thinner, but broadly speaking, the two phones boast the same design.

Google Pixel 7a (Image credit: Future/Philip Berne)

Looking at the front, both the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a have two 6.1-inch OLED screens with vivid color output and 1080 x 2400 (FHD+) resolution. However, the Pixel 8a has some notable advantages.

Firstly, brightness has been significantly improved, with peak brightness now at 2000 nits in HDR scenarios, a claimed 40% increase in brightness over the Pixel 7a, which is most noticeable when you put the two devices side-by-side and turn up the brightness slider on each one.

The Pixel 8a's screen is significantly smoother than its predecessor, thanks to a boosted refresh rate of 120Hz instead of 90Hz. 120Hz is a flagship-level refresh rate, so it's impressive to see such smoothness on a mid-range phone, but the improvement from 90Hz isn't as dramatic as the jump from 60Hz to 90Hz on the Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 8a vs Google Pixel 7a: Camera

Image 1 of 2

Pixel 8a rear camera array (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)Pixel 7a rear camera array (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

The Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a have a nearly identical dual-camera setup. They both have a 64MP 1/1.73″ main sensor with AF/1.89 aperture and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view. They also have the same 13MP f/2.2 front-facing camera for selfies. Exactly the same photography hardware.

The only real differentiator here is the Pixel 8a's new Tensor G3 chip, which boasts superior image processing power and even more AI smarts. On the AI ​​side, Best Take can help ensure that group photos feature just the right amount of attention and smiles, while Audio Magic Eraser can remove unwanted background noise from videos shot with the Pixel 8a.

In our tests, the Pixel 8a took slightly better photos than the Pixel 7a, producing warmer, more natural shots in bright lighting and brighter shots in low light.

Google Pixel 8a vs Google Pixel 7a: Performance and Software

Google Pixel 7a's Tensor G2 chipset in action (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

The Pixel 8a's Tensor G3 chipset is a clear generational upgrade from the Google Tensor G2 in the Pixel 7a. Both phones come standard with 8GB of RAM and benefit from Google's Titan M2 security coprocessor, but the performance advantage of the new Pixel 8a is undeniable.

When it comes to real-world performance, there's not a world of difference between the two devices. In fact, benchmark scores show that the Pixel 8a's CPU and GPU performance is definitely better, but not by a huge margin. In the CPU-focused Geekbench 6 multi-core test, the new phone scores around 4100, compared to the Pixel 7a's 3500. Similarly, in PCMark's Wild Life Extreme GPU test, the Pixel 8a scores around 2400 (15fps) compared to the Pixel 7a's 1800 (11fps).

In normal usage — switching between apps, opening the camera app, etc. — you're unlikely to notice a difference between the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 7a. Gaming performance is also roughly the same, with the Pixel 8a benefiting from the 120Hz display in games that support it.

The Pixel 8a (above) is powered by the Tensor G3 chipset (Image credit: Philip Berne/Future)

The Pixel 8a's G3 chip is also manufactured using a more efficient 4nm process (versus 5nm for the Pixel 7a's G2), which should in theory run cooler and more stable, but we don't know yet.

The Pixel 8a's main upgrade has to do with the AI ​​performance of its Tensor G3, and while there's no real way to measure this improvement, we can point to some of the unique AI tricks it can perform.

For example, aside from the aforementioned camera features, Google's latest smartphones will soon have access to Gemini, the company's proprietary AI assistant that helps you type, talk, add images, and more on the go, so you'll be able to ask Gemini to do things like summarize your recent emails on the Pixel 8a.

Needless to say, the software experience on the two phones is almost identical, with both running Android 14, with Google's impeccably clean and stylish UI leading the way.

The Pixel 8a does have one big advantage, though: Google's seven-year software upgrade commitment. This commitment will support the Pixel 8a until May 2031, whereas Google's commitment for the Pixel 7a is only until May 2026. This is perhaps the biggest difference between the two devices.

Google Pixel 8a vs Google Pixel 7a: Battery Life

Google Pixel 8a's USB-C charging port (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Google's new Pixel 8a has a slightly larger battery capacity of 4,492mAh compared to the Pixel 7a's 4,385mAh cell – but it's not a huge difference, at least when viewed in isolation.

But factoring in the more efficient Tensor G3 chip, we might be on to something. Sure, there's the issue of the Pixel 8a's brighter and faster display, but we're still hoping to see improved overall stamina from the Pixel 8a (we're still running our own dedicated battery tests on the new phone).

Perhaps the biggest criticism of the Pixel 7a is its mediocre battery performance, with the device often struggling to last a full day of intensive use. We'll have to wait and see how much the Pixel 8a improves on this.

Both phones support a rather anemic 18W wired charging: in our experience, this only manages to charge the Pixel 7a from empty to 50% in 45 minutes, which is disappointing, and the Pixel 8a doesn't seem to fare any better.

Both devices do offer 7.5W wireless charging, however, which is a relatively rare feature on sub-£500 phones.

Google Pixel 8a vs Google Pixel 7a: Verdict

(Image credit: Google/Future)

The Google Pixel 8a is undoubtedly an upgrade over the Pixel 7a, offering a brighter and smoother display, improved performance, and access to Google's latest AI tech.

But while the design, camera system, and charging setup are largely similar, the most significant difference here is that the Pixel 8a comes with a significantly longer software support warranty. This alone makes the Pixel 8a a much smarter buy if you're looking for a phone that will last you more than a few years.

Of course, the Pixel 8a is more expensive, and the difference becomes more pronounced when you factor in the big discounts that are starting to appear on the Pixel 7a, so if you're buying a phone for now, rather than for the future, the Pixel 7a is probably the smarter buy.

You might also like

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/google-pixel-8a-vs-google-pixel-7a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos