The top three reasons hospital tech pilots fail





Healthcare technology is rapidly evolving, and hospitals across the country continue to test these new tools by launching pilot programs in their facilities. Many of these pilot programs have not gone as planned, and unfortunately, the health system industry is not always good at sharing why things went wrong.

But learning from failed projects is one of the best ways to improve future innovation efforts, said Justin Brook, vice president of innovation and research at Endeavor Health, in an interview at the Reuters Digital Health conference in San Diego.

At Endeavor, which has nine hospitals and more than 300 medical facilities in the Chicago area, the innovation team is focused on “outcome research,” which refers to collecting real-world data that proves whether a technology works or doesn't work for a health system, Brook said.

Off the top of his head, he shares three main reasons why technology pilots in health systems ultimately fail.

It wasn't clear what problem you were trying to solve.

For a technology pilot to be successful, Brook asserted, health systems must be able to clearly articulate the specific problem the tool is trying to solve.

“Some of the things we've done in the past may have been really great ideas. They were things that came up at a certain time and made a lot of sense and everyone thought, 'Yeah, this is a good solution,' but nobody really thought about the real problems and their applications. So there was a disconnect pretty quickly,” he explained.

Brooke points out that while there are thousands of devices and software tools that any hospital could test, limited budgets mean they need to first adopt technologies that address their most pressing needs. That's why it's best to start with a clearly defined problem, so the health system can solve the most important problems first and avoid being seduced by new technologies.

They are not working with frontline clinicians.

About a year ago, Endeavor began working with Motiv, a Redesign Health startup, to offer patients a virtual cardiac recovery program with behavioral health support, and through this effort, Brooke said they “learned a lot” about the importance of engaging frontline clinicians.

“We did everything right. We had a cardiovascular institute director, physician advocates, operations people. But what wasn't there were the most important people: our rehab therapists, the people who would be affected by what we did,” Brook said.

Initially, the health system was unable to effectively communicate to frontline clinicians about the program's goal of treating patients with mild symptoms at home so that Endeavour clinicians could monitor and treat the most seriously ill, he explained.

“It took us probably six months to recover from that mistake. We didn't prepare them properly to help them understand that this wasn't about competing with them, this was about seeing the patients that needed them the most,” Brook said.

Your clinical team lacks motivation.

Brooke noted that successful technology testing typically requires clinician buy-in.

“In this age of incentives, we're really trying to understand how do we motivate people to want to participate. These are very busy clinicians, so how do we get them to want to find the time? How do we find opportunities that excite them and at the same time give them professional fulfillment?” he asked.

Photo: Mikita Dolmatov, Getty Images

