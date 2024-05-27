Asia-Pacific Climate Change Progress Report





The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is seeing progress in climate transparency and accountability, with increasing disclosure of corporate value chain emissions and climate targets. However, progress has been uneven, with small and mid-sized companies lagging behind larger companies. Going forward, demand for emissions disclosure from these smaller companies is likely to increase as they face investor pressure and regulatory obligations.

Our report also finds that Asia Pacific utilities have expanded their generating capacity from both renewables and coal-fired power in recent years. However, in addition to expanding clean power capacity, the early retirement of coal-fired power plants is increasingly recognized as a key step for utilities in the region to align with their net-zero pathway.

Additionally, Asia Pacific companies have emerged as key players in cleantech innovation, with industry-leading companies leveraging their supply chains to scale up cleantech adoption and accelerate the pace of cutting-edge research and development.

Corporate Disclosure of Scope 1, 2, and 3 Emissions in Asia Pacific Markets (2021)

Corporate emissions disclosures for 2021 were the most recent and most consistently available at the time of this study. All disclosures of Scope 3 emissions were considered, but not necessarily exhaustive for every Scope 3 category. Large, mid and small caps were defined according to the MSCI methodology for market capitalization indexes. Data taken from constituents of the MSCI AC Asia Pacific Investable Market Index (IMI) as of 1 February 2024. Source: MSCI ESG Research.

') .attr('type', 'text/javascript') .attr('src', '//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js') .attr('id', 'twitter-wjs') .appendTo('head'); } }; /** * @param includeWidget {boolean} If true, LinkedIn's own button widget will be loaded, otherwise a custom button will be loaded */ var _initLinkedInButton = function (includeWidget) { // Configure the Linked In button var buttonDom = $.parseHTML(includeWidget ? _BUTTON_TEMPLATES.linkedinWidget : _BUTTON_TEMPLATES.linkedin); _$portlet.append(buttonDom); if (!$('.social-link .linked-in script[type^=”IN/Share”]', _$portlet).length) { $('') .attr('type', 'text/javascript') .attr('src', '//platform.linkedin.com/in.js') .text('lang: en_US') .appendTo('head'); } }; /** * @param includeWidget {boolean} If true, Facebook's own button widget will be loaded, else a custom button will be loaded */ var _initFacebookButton = function (includeWidget) { // Configure the Facebook button var buttonDom = $.parseHTML(includeWidget ? _BUTTON_TEMPLATES.facebookWidget : _BUTTON_TEMPLATES.facebook); _$portlet.append(buttonDom); $('.social-link .fb-share-button', _$portlet).attr('data-href', window.location.toString()); // Include the Facebook library if (includeWidget && !$('.fb-root').length) { $('') .attr('id', 'fb-root') .appendTo('body'); $('

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msci.com/www/research-report/apac-climate-action-progress/04666348547 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos