Google Play Store starts highlighting apps that allow account deletion

Google is requiring that apps that create user accounts also allow account and data deletion within the app and via the web. App developers have until May 31, 2024 to enforce this. In advance of the deadline, we'll begin displaying an “Account Removal Available” badge on app listings in the Google Play Store, which will include instructions on how to request data or account deletion. This makes it easy to delete an app's account and data without having to uninstall and reinstall the app.

Last year, Google introduced new rules to the Google Play Store for apps that allow the creation of app accounts. If an app allows the creation of an account, the developer must allow the account to be deleted within the app and via the web; otherwise, the app will remain listed in the Play Store. Google has said that the Play Store will surface these data deletion methods in listings early next year, and these changes are finally rolling out to users.

Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug discovered that the Google Play Store has started displaying an Account Removable badge in the Data Safety section of the app listing.

Google has been requiring developers to include app account deletion information in their store listings since December 2023. Developers can request an extension until May 31, 2024, but after that, non-compliant apps may face additional enforcement actions in the future, including removal from the Google Play Store. With data deletion badges currently active, the enforcement deadline is fast approaching, so app developers should not expect any further extensions.

Google's data deletion policy states that developers must provide data and account deletion options within the app and on the web, so that if a user uninstalls the app, they won't have to reinstall it to request data or account deletion. App developers who need to retain certain data for legitimate reasons, such as regulatory compliance, must disclose those data retention practices.

