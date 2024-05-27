Google reports AI tool error: “Users make unusual queries” and responses are tampered with





Google acknowledged that its new AI Summary feature is facing issues but said that the AI ​​tool is providing high-quality information. The company said that the examples given by users experiencing errors are rare or tampered queries. Google recently launched its AI Summary feature in the US during Google I/O 2024. The feature replaces traditional search results with AI-generated summaries and will be rolled out to all users soon, Google said.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif. (Associated Press)

Users were quick to call out the search giant's questionable summary, as the AI ​​feature pointed out several inaccuracies, including suggesting sun-gazing and eating rocks.

Get exclusive access to the latest news on India's General Elections only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Google claims it's working to remove these errors, saying, “The majority of AI summaries provide high-quality information with links to explore further on the web. Many of the examples we saw were unusual queries, and we also saw examples that were doctored or couldn't be reproduced.”

According to Business Insider, a spokesperson said, “We conducted extensive testing before releasing this new experience, and as with other features we've released in Search, we appreciate your feedback. We've taken swift action where appropriate and in accordance with our content policies, and we're using these examples to drive broader improvements to our system, some of which have already started rolling out.”

This comes after Google was forced to shelve its AI chatbot image generation feature Gemini due to inaccuracies, but Sundar Pichai said “everyone should use Google AI because it's likely to be more accurate and true to life. You can have conversations with the AI ​​about how it can do better. These are very deep philosophical conversations that are just beyond my salary.”

Advance your career with VIT's MBA program designed by acclaimed faculty and guided by working professionals. Check it out now.

Watch the complete story of India's General Elections with our exclusive elections product. Access all content completely free on the HT App. Download it now. Get the latest news on education, board exams, competitive exams, exam results with Hindustan Times. Also, get the latest job updates with employment news.

About the Author

Follow the latest news and developments from India and the world with the Hindustan Times newsdesk. From politics and policy to economy and environment, local issues to national happenings and global affairs, we bring you everything you need to know…Read more

News / Business / Google asks 'unusual queries' about AI tool errors, replies are tampered with

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/google-on-errors-in-ai-tool-users-asking-uncommon-queries-replies-doctored-101716785154159.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos