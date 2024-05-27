Tech
Google reports AI tool error: “Users make unusual queries” and responses are tampered with
Google acknowledged that its new AI Summary feature is facing issues but said that the AI tool is providing high-quality information. The company said that the examples given by users experiencing errors are rare or tampered queries. Google recently launched its AI Summary feature in the US during Google I/O 2024. The feature replaces traditional search results with AI-generated summaries and will be rolled out to all users soon, Google said.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif. (Associated Press)
Users were quick to call out the search giant's questionable summary, as the AI feature pointed out several inaccuracies, including suggesting sun-gazing and eating rocks.
Google claims it's working to remove these errors, saying, “The majority of AI summaries provide high-quality information with links to explore further on the web. Many of the examples we saw were unusual queries, and we also saw examples that were doctored or couldn't be reproduced.”
According to Business Insider, a spokesperson said, “We conducted extensive testing before releasing this new experience, and as with other features we've released in Search, we appreciate your feedback. We've taken swift action where appropriate and in accordance with our content policies, and we're using these examples to drive broader improvements to our system, some of which have already started rolling out.”
This comes after Google was forced to shelve its AI chatbot image generation feature Gemini due to inaccuracies, but Sundar Pichai said “everyone should use Google AI because it's likely to be more accurate and true to life. You can have conversations with the AI about how it can do better. These are very deep philosophical conversations that are just beyond my salary.”
