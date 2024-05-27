MH370 mystery 'solved' as experts find missing plane | World | News





The mystery of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared more than nine years ago, may have been solved thanks to a surprising Google Maps discovery, with technology expert Ian Wilson claiming to have located the missing aircraft in the jungles of Cambodia.

Wilson, a UK-based technology expert, said: “The Google sighting measures it at about 69 metres but there appears to be a gap between the tail and the rear of the plane so it's a little bit larger but that could be the reason.”

He believes wreckage from Flight MH370, which disappeared with 239 passengers and crew on board during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, is scattered throughout some of Cambodia's most remote areas.

The disappearance of Flight MH370 on March 8, 2014 sparked the largest search operation in aviation history and remains one of the greatest unsolved mysteries. Despite extensive efforts, including a 1,500-page report, the exact fate of the plane remains unknown. However, a new investigation has been launched in the United States and the search could be resumed, according to a report from the Mirror.

Wilson recounted his painstaking search using Google Earth. “I was there. [Google Earth]A few hours here, a few hours there. All together, we spent hours looking for places where the plane could have gone down. And finally, as you can see, we found the spot where the plane went down. It's literally the greenest and darkest place you can see.”

While the Aviation Investigation Agency archives have not ruled out the possibility that Flight MH370 was spotted on Google Maps in 2018, other avenues of investigation are being considered: Researchers in Florida are examining temperature data from barnacles found on the plane's wreckage, which could potentially reveal the plane's path through the ocean, based on the chemistry of their shells that correspond to changes in water temperature over time.

Gregory Herbert, associate professor of evolutionary biology at the University of South Florida, told MailOnline: “As soon as I saw it I started emailing search teams because I knew the geochemical signature of the shell might give us a clue as to where it crashed. “Herbert explained that barnacles grow their shells every day, allowing scientists to track environmental conditions at specific times.

These developments have prompted Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to signal his intention to reopen the investigation. “Our position is that if there is compelling evidence that it needs to be reopened, we are happy to do so. We have to do whatever is necessary,” Anwar said at a news conference in Melbourne earlier this month.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke has indicated that Texas-based Ocean Infinity is willing to search designated areas of the Indian Ocean on the condition that it does not charge fees if it finds nothing.

Details of a possible fine were unclear, but Loke said the government was committed to finding MH370. At a recent memorial event for the victims, he reiterated, “The government is determined to do everything in its power to find MH370. We are waiting for Ocean Infinity to provide a suitable date. We will meet whenever they are ready to come to Malaysia.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1903926/MH370-flight-found-google-maps-malaysia-airlines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos