Cosima Pippenbrock: Driving innovation at the intersection of technology and human experience





The landscape of digital transformation reveals an intriguing interplay between human behavior and technological advances. How people adapt, resist or embrace change determines the success of any digital initiative. For Cosima Piepenbrock, this tipping point became the focus of her academic exploration and professional journey.

Driven by curiosity and academic rigor, Cosima studied psychology, specifically as applied to ergonomic display design, for her PhD. Her academic endeavors were not limited to the realm of theory, but were driven by a mission to explore and explore the complexities of human-systems interactions, a journey marked by a deep interest in optimizing organizational structures and product designs to enhance human performance and well-being.

Moving from academia to the dynamic world of consulting at Accenture Strategy, Cosima found herself at the forefront of digital transformation projects, where she developed a strategic approach to digital innovation.

Driven by her determination to use technology to create positive change, Cosima then moved to the World Economic Forum. At this highly respected organization committed to improving the state of the world, she held the dual role of Product Head and Experience Head for the Forum's AI product suite. In this role, Cosima manages technological innovation and leverages the latest developments in AI to create meaningful digital experiences. Her vision is to develop transformative products that leverage cutting edge technology to foster best-in-class, agile and future-focused user experiences.

What first got you interested in the field of product management and user experience?

I was initially drawn to the fields of product management and user experience because of my fascination with the intersection of human behavior and technology. The idea of ​​developing digital products that leverage modern technologies to provide value and meaningful experiences to users in different contexts and with diverse needs excited me from the start.

Additionally, I wanted to work in a field that requires active, continuous learning – staying ahead of technological developments, industry trends and engaging in thought leadership are aspects of the job that I very much enjoy.

Another thing that attracted me to these fields is the cross-functional collaboration. Working with engineers, designers, marketers and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and bring diverse perspectives is very rewarding for me. I thrive in a collaborative environment where I can contribute to a team effort aimed at creating great products and environments.

How do you approach the intersection of product development and user experience to create meaningful and impactful solutions?

As Head of Product, I lead the World Economic Forum’s AI product portfolio, focusing on leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies such as Large Scale Language Models (LLMs) to provide our members with informed decision-making capabilities and strategic foresight.

Additionally, my team develops augmented AI solutions to improve staff efficiency through conversational systems and process automation. I am also deeply involved in discussions around responsible AI leadership and governance, ensuring our products adhere to ethical, security and privacy standards while delivering impactful outcomes.

As Head of User Experience, I work with a team of design strategists to define design and UX standards to create a consistent experience across the World Economic Forum's digital products. My focus here is on delivering frameworks, processes and systems that drive product consistency at scale and facilitate collaboration across teams.

Working at the intersection of artificial intelligence and user experience, collaborating with experts in both fields, offers an exciting opportunity to shape the future of technology in a comprehensive and impactful way. This is an exciting time for product teams to try new technical developments and be courageous in driving solutions that were not possible before.

My experience has shown that these agile, innovation-driven product initiatives are most successful when they are rooted in a strong foundation of user-centricity and integrated into a responsible AI governance framework.

How do you prioritize and manage the different aspects of your role as head of product and user experience?

My dual role allows me to prioritize tasks by aligning them with the overall strategic vision, ensuring both agility to address ad-hoc requests and a firm focus on long-term goals. This balance is maintained by a clear vision and regular re-evaluation of priorities to stay aligned with strategic objectives. My approach involves engaging with a range of stakeholders to inform and refine the strategy.

Furthermore, I lead a strong team by effectively delegating authority to trusted leaders. This allows us to focus on strategic initiatives while keeping day-to-day operations running smoothly. This strategy is supported by continuous learning and adaptation within our team, allowing us to tackle complex challenges and develop innovative solutions. By measuring the impact of our efforts and leveraging technology to drive efficiencies, we ensure that our efforts contribute meaningfully to the realization of our strategy.

What do you find most rewarding about working in technology and shaping its future?

Working in technology offers a unique opportunity to drive impactful and responsible innovation and shape the future of technology in a way that positively impacts society. What I find most rewarding is collaborating with my talented, passionate and diverse team. Together we tackle complex challenges, develop solutions that push the boundaries of what's possible, and embody the multi-stakeholder approach that is essential for inclusive progress.

Being part of this dynamic environment means constantly learning and growing while contributing to progress that has the potential to improve people's lives on a global scale. It's incredibly rewarding to be at the forefront of innovation, driving positive change and building a brighter future for future generations.

With diverse experience across a range of industries, how do you use your interdisciplinary background in your current role?

Leveraging my multidisciplinary background in my current role allows me to apply different perspectives to challenges or situations, each of which provides a unique framework for analysis and decision-making. This approach allows me to understand a problem comprehensively and explore different ways to address it effectively.

Understanding the language and priorities of diverse stakeholders also helps to foster collaboration and communication between different teams. Finally, my experience has shown me the importance of adaptability and the power of multidisciplinary collaboration to find comprehensive solutions to complex problems.

What leadership principles and values ​​guide you in your role as a technology leader?

I follow the principles of visionary leadership, empowerment, and inclusion. I believe in creating a compelling vision for my team by inspiring them to pursue ambitious goals and innovate fearlessly. Empowerment is also at the heart of my leadership approach. I trust and encourage my team members to take calculated risks, try new ideas, and embrace failure as part of the learning process.

Above all, I am committed to creating an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are not only welcomed, but actively valued and listened to. At the heart of this is respectful communication and collaboration, and the recognition that the most important voice in a discussion is not always the loudest. By fostering a culture of trust, I strive to empower all team members to contribute to their fullest potential.

How do you foster innovation and creativity within your team or organization?

Innovation is key in times of constant change. I actively foster a growth mindset within my team, encouraging them to be curious and see setbacks and obstacles as opportunities to grow and explore. I help navigate the uncertainties inherent in the innovation process and employ robust risk management strategies and frameworks to track the success of new ideas, allowing us to quickly close unsuccessful projects and effectively reallocate resources.

Moreover, maintaining discipline is essential to successfully foster innovation within a team. Discipline helps your team stay focused amid potential obstacles, manage their time effectively, and remain resilient in the face of challenges. In this way, we maintain momentum toward our goals.

Can you share some insight into your approach to working with cross-functional teams to achieve product success?

My approach to working with cross-functional teams is paramount to setting common goals and aligning around a joint vision. I ensure that all team members are aligned on the overarching goals of the product and understand how their efforts contribute to the success of the product.

Clear and open communication is key, so I foster an environment where team members feel comfortable sharing challenges and working together to find solutions. When staffing our product teams, I pay special attention to finding people with cross-functional translation skills.

This means product managers, designers, engineers, testers, data scientists and business or support colleagues who excel at cross-disciplinary communication and help bridge the gap between different functions within the team.

What advice would you give to aspiring female leaders who want to make an impact in the tech industry?

Find a project you're passionate about and a team you enjoy working with. Build and grow your network. Believe in your skills, speak up and make your opinion heard.

