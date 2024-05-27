Samsung is backing away from iFixit's mission, while Google is embracing it





What you need to knowLast week, iFixit announced that it was ending its partnership with Samsung, which allowed it to distribute OEM parts and repair guides. iFixit said that Samsung's “approach to repairability is not aligned with our mission.” While iFixit's partnership with Samsung is ending, the company's partnership with Google, which provides parts, tools, and guides for Pixel devices, continues to thrive.

iFixit, a company that has tried to partner with major tech manufacturers to advance the right-to-repair movement, announced last week that it was ending its partnership with Samsung, which allowed iFixit to distribute official parts and create repair guides for Samsung devices. But iFixit ended the partnership, saying Samsung's “approach to repairability is not aligned with our mission.”

There's a lot to unpack here, as iFixit's decision to pull back from its partnership with Samsung could have a big impact on consumers. iFixit is the go-to source for reliable OEM and aftermarket parts, tools, and repair guides for a wide range of consumer electronics products. Who is to blame for this debacle, iFixit or Samsung? It's not entirely clear, but neither side was perfect. Samsung didn't set up the partnership to be successful, and now that it's over, iFixit will no longer be creating repair guides for Samsung devices.

Regardless of how you feel about Samsung and iFixit's role in the end of the partnership, there's a third party with no involvement watching this drama: Google.

While a company like Samsung may not seem interested in truly supporting the right to repair, Google's approach seems sincere — the company provides parts and guides as part of its iFixit partnership, supports right to repair laws, etc. Samsung's seeming disinterest in the right to repair shows that Google doesn't need to do all the things it's done to make the Pixel easier to repair, and deserves more credit.

Why Samsung Repair Hub didn't work

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Unfortunately, the full story of how iFixit's partnership with Samsung fell apart is not known. iFixit told part of the story from their perspective in a blog post and a subsequent interview with their CEO in The Verge. Android Central first reported on the iFixit partnership last week and reached out to Samsung, but has yet to hear back from the company.

Without any additional context, it's easy to see why the partnership, called Samsung Repair Hub, didn't work out. Samsung imposed several arbitrary restrictions that prevented individual consumers and businesses from making cost-effective repairs. One of the most egregious examples was Samsung's policy that prohibited iFixit from selling more than seven parts to a customer in any three-month period, effectively prohibiting independent repair shops from profiting from the deal.

Another big problem is that Samsung buys parts in bulk, making repairs prohibitively expensive. For example, to replace the battery on a Samsung Galaxy S22, a user would have to pay iFixit a whopping $160 for a new part. Why? Because Samsung only sells new phone batteries pre-installed on new screens. This is highly problematic for a few reasons. If you just replace the battery, not only are you paying for a screen you don't need, but you're also throwing away a perfectly functional display in the process.

There were probably also economic reasons for the iFixit-Samsung partnership to end: for the reasons mentioned above, it didn't make sense for people to buy parts from iFixit, so it's no surprise that sales were low.

Is iFixit bitter?

iFixit unboxing the Fairphone 5. (Image credit: iFixit)

It seems that iFixit is not entirely innocent in this matter either. It is not surprising to suspect that the company is bitter about its split with Samsung. Going forward, iFixit has decided not to create its own repair guides for Samsung products.

“Samsung phones are popular devices, so we've tried to cover them in our own repair guides, but as the repairability of their devices continues to decline, it's becoming less and less relevant,” iFixit explains. “Having repair guides is an important part of repairability, but does Samsung really deserve the credit if they're just making money off unpaid work? We intend to redirect our limited guide-making bandwidth towards more valuable tech.”

The choice of words here is interesting, because iFixit claims that Samsung is just making profits off of unpaid labor. But if iFixit's main goal was to help people repair their own devices and support independent shops, why is it so focused on the cost of creating repair guides? Samsung is one of the largest mobile phone manufacturers in the world, and it's competing for the first or second place in mobile phone sales. According to Statista, the company shipped over 226 million mobile phones in 2023. So it's quite unfortunate that iFixit doesn't seem interested in helping users fix those devices anymore.

iFixit seems to want to make it seem like it doesn't need to create repair guides for Samsung products, stating “Anyone can write an iFixit guide. In fact, over half of our 100,000+ guides were not written by our in-house team.” But iFixit does write repair guides in-house for many popular products made by companies it's not affiliated with, including Apple. It seems puzzling that a company that claims to “push the envelope and do everything in its power to make repair universal” would give up on creating repair guides for Samsung devices.

Samsung's debacle proves Google is serious about right to repair

(Images courtesy of iFixit, via Google)

I don't think any party is innocent in the iFixit/Samsung fiasco — Samsung should have done more to make the Samsung Repair Hub a viable option for independent repairers, and iFixit should continue to produce repair guides for Samsung products — but if there's one company that's coming off a positive impression through all of this, it's Google.

Meanwhile, Google partnered with iFixit a few years ago and supported Oregon's Right to Repair bill earlier this year. There's no catch to the Google-iFixit partnership: You can buy the official Pixel 8 Pro battery from iFixit, along with all the parts and tools you need to repair it, for just $50.

Google clearly supports the right to repair mission through their words and actions. In a recent episode of the Made by Google podcast, Steven Nickel, Google's director of consumer hardware operations, spoke about the company's plans to increase the repairability of Pixel devices. It's safe to say that Nickel's words left me optimistic about the future of repair for Google devices.

The goal for Pixel repairability is to make the device “fixture-free” to repair, he explained. “Fixtures are the tools you need to make a repair,” Nickel added. “We want to get to the point where you can reach into your kitchen drawer and replace the screen.”

Words are just words, but Google's actions over the nearly two years of its partnership with iFixit prove that the company is actually committed to the “right to repair.” And as the souring relationship between iFixit and Samsung shows, it's not a given. Google is doing a good job on repairability, and it deserves praise for that.

