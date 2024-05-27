German Startup Association calls for Franco-German cooperation to strengthen European tech





Verena Pausder, president of the German Startup Association, said in a statement today that Germany should follow France's approach to technology and innovation if it wants to transform its economy and ensure future prosperity.

The call to put startups higher on the German agenda comes ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Germany, his first official visit in 24 years.

Ahead of the visit, the German Startup Association said France and Germany, Europe's two biggest startup hubs outside the UK, should form a strong alliance to strengthen Europe as a business location.

Pausder said Macron and Scholz should work together to advance plans for Capital Markets Union, which would create a single capital market that could offer companies more financing options at lower costs, for example. Only with attractive exit channels and dynamic capital markets can a country be a strong startup hub in the long term, Pausder said.

Germany has many of the ingredients to become a globally competitive startup nation, with well-regarded universities and research institutes, a strong industrial base and plenty of talent. The government is also focused on solving the growth capital puzzle, setting up a $1 billion fund of funds last year to invest in German and European venture capital.

“We must now set the right course. Macron has done that in France. All in all, he is selling his country's position with great confidence,” Pausder said. “German politicians can take a lesson from this spirit, especially when it comes to attracting investment. Now is the time to 'Choose Germany.'”

Get inspired by La French Tech

Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are expected to discuss European competitiveness, defense, democracy, and Ukraine's accession to the EU, Politico's Playbook newsletter reported. Macron is expected to call for greater investment in a green transition and AI to keep up with global competitors, the newsletter reported.

France's tech ecosystem has grown rapidly since Macron was elected in 2017 on a promise to make the country a startup nation. According to statistics from the German Startup Association, France will invest $107 per capita in startups by 2023, compared with about $85 per capita in Germany.

“The Tibi Initiative, launched by the French government in 2019, aims to open up institutional capital to venture capital funds and has so far managed to provide $6 billion to startups and innovation,” Pausder said.

She added that she is excited to see if the concept will be successful in Germany with the government's WIN initiative announced in February this year, which is expected to unlock $3.5 billion in investments from both public and private companies to provide more growth capital.

Bavaria is aiming to launch its own, albeit smaller, Tibi initiative to help local businesses expand.

In an interview with Sifted, Bavarian Digital Minister Fabian Mehring said that there is a very strict boundary between state and corporate activities in Germany and that this thinking needs to change.

“Macron had the ambition to build public-private partnerships and he has done a great job of doing so,” he said. “Germany is not used to this and this has to change.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sifted.eu/articles/german-startup-association-franco-german-alliance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos