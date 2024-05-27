120 teams of young innovators shine at Hong Kong Science Expo





Annual event showcasing Hong Kong's creative power and next-generation tech innovation

HONG KONG, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Innovation Foundation (HKIF) is pleased to announce that its annual Hong Kong Science Fair (Science Fair) will take place from 8 to 9 June at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Science Fair provides a dynamic platform for Hong Kong's young innovators to showcase their creativity, with this year's theme encouraging people to “Think Big, Be Innovative”. 120 teams of local primary and secondary school students will share their outstanding innovative projects, and visitors to the fair can look forward to exploring six interactive zones, including the most popular “Laboratory Series” workshop. Participants can explore the fascinating world of food science, enjoy sensory sessions with changing sand shapes and colours, or use technology to transform physical drawings into a virtual world of imagination and wander among the stars. In addition, the Science Fair will also showcase innovative technological advances from local universities and research institutes, and invite local technology experts to present their latest scientific research. Online registration is now open, and admission is free.

The third Hong Kong Science Fair will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 8 to 9. The event will showcase 120 innovative projects created by primary and secondary school students.

The Hong Kong Innovation Fund is committed to promoting innovation and technological development in Hong Kong by nurturing an innovative spirit from an early age. As part of its efforts, HKIF arranged for the team that won the gold medal at the last science fair to participate in the prestigious Geneva International Inventions Fair in Switzerland in April. The exhibition is one of the world's largest events dedicated to inventions, where students and teachers from Bishop Hall Jubilee School, St. Stephen's Girls' College and C. & M.A. Chui Chakram Memorial School had a unique opportunity to exchange ideas with inventors from around 40 countries and regions. Two of their research projects, “AI Guardian” and “Plantus”, won bronze medals at the exhibition.

Daryl Ng, Chairman of the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation, said: “With the strong support of the central government and the Hong Kong SAR government, Hong Kong's innovation and technology continue to develop and gain international recognition. The Hong Kong delegation won more than 350 awards at this year's Geneva International Invention Fair, surpassing previous achievements. It was truly inspiring to see past participants of the Hong Kong Science Fair succeed on the global innovation stage. The Science Fair gives primary and secondary school students a platform to showcase their creativity, and we are grateful for the continued support from all walks of life. I encourage the public to experience first-hand the innovative energy of our youth and work together to promote the culture of innovation and technology.”

The Hong Kong Science Fair attracts thousands of visitors every year, showcasing Hong Kong's passion for innovation and technology. This year's science fair will feature six interactive zones for families to enjoy interactive experiences and workshops, including the “Laboratory Series” workshop, which is a hit with children. In the “Magic Vitamin C” workshop, participants can explore the chemical interactions between Vitamin C and fresh-cut fruits to deepen their understanding of food science. The “Sand Citytity” workshop offers a creative learning experience by stimulating the senses through the manipulation of sand texture and color. “Draw Me to the Stars” uses technology to transform physical drawings into a virtual imaginary world, allowing visitors to take an exciting tour with space creatures. In “HKSF Odyssey”, visitors can explore the entire exhibition hall and collect exquisite astronaut postcards. This year's fair will also showcase the latest advances in science and technology research from local universities and institutes. Experts from various institutions will also be present to discuss the real-life applications of innovative technologies and their developments, promoting collaboration between industry, academia and the public.

This year's science fair attracted approximately 330 projects submitted by over 1,400 students and teachers representing 130 local and international schools, ranging from fourth grade primary school to sixth grade secondary school. Among the participants, approximately 50 schools are participating in the fair for the first time. A preliminary judging committee, consisting of experts and academics from various industries, selected 120 finalist teams. These finalists will present their research projects focusing on four main categories: “Smart City & Smart Home”, “Medical & Healthcare”, “Sustainability” and “Education”. The public can also participate by voting for the “Most Popular Award” on the venue, supporting and encouraging young inventors in their creative pursuits.

Details of the 3rd Hong Kong Science Fair and Awards Ceremony

date:

June 8-9, 2024 (Saturday-Sunday)

time:

10:00am to 6:00pm

position:

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 3FG

Online Registration:

https://www.reghksciencefair.org.hk/public/ For more details, please click here

Source: Hong Kong Innovation Foundation

