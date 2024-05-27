Elon Musk's xAI secures $6 billion in new funding





Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk's startup xAI said it has raised $6 billion from investors in the increasingly competitive artificial intelligence market.

The latest funding, from prominent venture capitalists and a Saudi Arabian prince, brings the company's total valuation to $24 billion, based on Musk's figure of $18 billion before the cash infusion.

“xAI is pleased to announce that it has raised $60 million in its Series B funding round,” the company said in a blog post on Sunday.

“The funding will be used to bring xAI's first products to market, build advanced infrastructure, and accelerate research and development of future technologies,” the company added.

Musk teased on his social media platform, X, that he would have “more to announce in the coming weeks.”

The latest funding round was led by Valor Equity Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, among others.

Musk founded the company last July, shortly after signing a letter calling for a moratorium on AI innovation.

He is one of the few investors in the world with the financial muscle to compete in the AI ​​space with the likes of OpenAI, Google, and Meta.

Building AI models on the scale of these companies requires huge costs in computing power, infrastructure, and expertise.

xAI said Sunday that its primary focus is developing “advanced AI systems that are honest, competent, and in the greatest possible interest of all humanity.”

The company is developing a chatbot called Grok that provides real-time access to the former Twitter user X.

Musk told investors earlier this month that he plans to build a supercomputer called the “Gigafactory of Computing” to help develop xAI.

According to industry reports, Musk said the planned supercomputer would be “at least four times the size of the largest GPU clusters that exist today, such as those used by Meta to train its AI models.”

