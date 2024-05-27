Charge in 9 minutes and 48 seconds! | Global Fleet





Volkswagen-backed Chinese battery cell maker Gochon Hi-Tech has unveiled an EV battery that can be charged from 10% to 80% in under 10 minutes, a breakthrough that positions Gochon as a competitor to industry leader CATL. Like the auto manufacturing sector, the battery industry plays a key role in the broader strategic environment, with investors and OEMs backing specific manufacturers in the hope of capitalizing on battery innovations.

And CATL, a global leader in EV batteries, has unveiled a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that can travel 600 kilometers on a 10-minute charge and 1,000 kilometers on a full charge. CATL's advancements include the Shenxing ultra-fast charging battery, currently used in vehicles from Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Chery Automobile.

technology

Gotions' batteries utilize a new material combination to improve the conductivity of the lithium-ion electrolyte by 30% to 50%. The battery pack is thinner and has 30% fewer components, making it suitable for a range of EV models from coupes to SUVs. The batteries are available in two versions: an affordable LFP version that uses no rare metals, and a traditional nickel-manganese-cobalt version that provides longer driving range.

Mass production of batteries for long-range hybrid vehicles has begun, with production lines for all-electric vehicles also set to begin operation by the end of the year. This innovation comes at a time when new energy vehicles, including EVs, account for 32 percent of new car sales in China, reflecting their growing market share and mainstream adoption.

High Voltage

Fast-charging technology is essential to reduce long wait times at charging stations. Historically, EV platforms have been compatible with 400-volt chargers, but the industry is now moving to 800-volt systems to significantly reduce charging times.

China is accelerating its adoption of the 800-volt platform, with 125,000 new energy vehicles using the technology sold last year. This figure is expected to grow 11-fold by 2025, signaling China's pivotal role in the global market for ultra-fast charging EVs. Notably, 60% of Chinese EVs use LFP batteries, which are essential to making EVs more affordable.

Expanding the network of charging stations compatible with 800-volt technology remains a challenge, and fast-charger manufacturer Huawei has highlighted the need for stronger infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of fast-charging EVs.

