NASA's Investment in 3D Printable Superalloys Benefits U.S. Economy

NASA invested in the innovative superalloy as part of its Technology Transfer Program, a program that makes technology built for missions available for other commercial uses.

The superalloy, called GRX-810, is made of a 3D printable, high-temperature material that could potentially increase the durability of aircraft equipment and spacecraft parts. Products made from the material could withstand a variety of harsh conditions, including high temperatures, both in the air and in space. The superalloy has now been licensed to four U.S. companies, which NASA says could have positive commercial benefits down the road, benefiting the U.S. economy as a whole.

The four companies selected are Carpenter Technology Corporation of Reading, Pennsylvania, Elementum 3D, Inc. of Erie, Colorado, Linde Advanced Material Technologies, Inc. of Indianapolis, and Powder Alloy Corporation of Loveland, Ohio.

Through their respective joint exclusive licensing agreements, the companies will be able to develop and sell the GRX-810 to aircraft and rocket equipment manufacturers and other companies in the aviation and spaceflight supply chain. “NASA invests taxpayer dollars into research that directly benefits the United States and then transfers that technology to industry through patent licensing,” Amy Hirta-Bidel, licensing manager at NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, said in a statement.

The NASA insignia is 3D printed using the GRX-810 superalloy. (Image credit: NASA/Jordan Salkin)

GRX-810 was originally developed for aerospace applications such as liquid rocket engine injectors, combustors, turbines and hot-section parts that can withstand temperatures of more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1,093 degrees Celsius), according to a NASA statement. The superalloy was created by NASA Glenn Research Center researchers Tim Smith and Christopher Kantsos, who said the design was created using a combination of computer modeling and a laser 3D printing process to fuse the metals involved layer by layer.

“GRX-810 represents a new alloy design space and manufacturing techniques that were not possible just a few years ago,” Smith said in the same statement.

This nickel-based alloy outperforms most alloys: it can withstand extreme heat and stress, and is twice as resistant to oxidation damage.

“The adoption of this alloy will lead to more sustainable aerospace exploration,” Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager for NASA's Transformational Tools and Technologies project, said in a statement. “This is because jet engine and rocket parts made with GRX-810 will last longer and be more fuel efficient overall, resulting in lower operating costs.”

