Mason kindergarten students will represent Ohio in the 2024 Google Doodle Contest.





A Mason kindergartener will represent Ohio in the 2024 Doodle of Google contest. Talia Perera won the Ohio contest in all age groups. This year's contest theme was “My Wishes for the Next 25 Years.” Perera said, “This year we haven't had much snow and the weather keeps changing. My wish for 25 years from now is a better Earth with proper seasons, trips to the moon, and animals and all humans living in peace.” The design earned a chance to be one of five national finalists in the contest. Your vote will help her qualify. Click here to vote. Voting ends June 4 at 11:59 PM PST or June 5 at 2:59 AM EST.

