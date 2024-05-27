Startup financing in France: France looks to EU capital markets to solve startup financing problem





France is pinning its hopes on new efforts to consolidate the European Union's fragmented capital markets to give it the scale needed to wean its thriving startup sector from dominant U.S. venture capital, ministers, CEOs and investors said.

A patchwork of regional regulation and oversight means European financial markets are shaped primarily by national borders, preventing the emergence of capital markets with depth comparable to that of the United States.

For startups in France and other countries in the European Union, this means they have to turn to U.S. venture capital (private equity investments in promising early-stage companies) to fund growth because they don't have enough big investors in their home countries. "Funding from the U.S. is welcome, but the result is a missed opportunity for Europe," said Mathieu Ruif, CEO of Photoroom, a French startup that recently raised $43 million from British fund Balderton and Silicon Valley's Y Combinator.

“The enormous wealth created by technological innovation over the last 20 years is a huge problem that Europeans cannot access,” he said at the Viva Technology trade fair in Paris last week.

According to the French central bank, the top 10 venture capital firms are all U.S.-based, dwarfing their European rivals in the amount of money they can raise for investment. Find Stories You Might Like Us A 2023 report by venture capital firm Atomico estimates that European startups will raise $45 billion that year, compared with $120 billion in the U.S. That's why the French government is urging the next European Commission to prioritize reviving long-stalled plans for EU capital markets integration to harmonize financial regulation and supervision across the 27-nation bloc.

While there is an emerging agreement among EU governments to move forward, at least in principle, in practice some countries remain reluctant to lose regulatory control over financial markets.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned that Europe cannot afford indecision, citing the example of Mistral AI, France's answer to open AI.

“Mistral needs to raise money in the next six months and it will be a lot of money, so either they go ahead with capital markets consolidation or they will go somewhere else,” Le Maire said at a technology trade fair in Paris.

Another way to boost venture capital in the EU is to get public investors such as the European Investment Bank more involved in lending to startups, accepting more risk than private investors, said Francois Villeroy de Galhau, president of the Bank of France.

Meanwhile, a single integrated market would make it more attractive for European venture capital firms to list the companies they fund in Europe rather than in the United States.

“As a French citizen, it's disappointing to see that the flywheel of value creation is not turning as fast in Europe as in the U.S.,” said Antoine Moileux of Lightspeed, a Silicon Valley venture capital fund that is one of Mistral's investors.

Louis Dussart of venture capital group RTP Global said European start-ups that list on domestic markets can expect a more stable investor base than in the United States, where investors are more likely to sell their stakes in foreign companies during an economic downturn.

“If we can establish Europe as an attractive exit location and bring liquidity back into the ecosystem, that would be a really pivotal moment,” Dussart said.

