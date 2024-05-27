Google I/O 2024: Gemini, Workplace, and other updates





Google I/O 2024 was packed with exciting updates this year (over 100, according to Google itself), and unsurprisingly, most of the announcements were related to Google’s evolving software (such as its Workspace suite), generative AI, and Gemini large-scale language models.

At first glance, it's clear that Google is focused on strengthening its position in AI as it faces increasing pressure from Microsoft, Meta, and even Zoom, but Google's I/O event provided a glimpse into how the tech giant envisions the future of work.

Here is a comprehensive list of the most important announcements, updates, and announcements from Google I/O, tailored specifically to the interests of business leaders.

Google I/O 2024 Gemini Update: The Gemini Revolution

Google has been heavily promoting Gemini in recent months, a series of large-scale language models and apps designed to compete with solutions like Copilot, and at Google I/O 2024, Google highlighted a number of Gemini advancements.

However, most of the Gemini announcements revolved around enhancements to the Gemini app and how Gemini will be implemented into existing Google tools.

Gemini App Updates

Google's Gemini app is essentially an upgraded version of Google Assistant and an evolution of its Bard-generated AI chatbot. At Google I/O 2024, Google shared an update to the model that powers the app (Gemini Pro). Currently available to Gemini Advanced subscribers, Gemini 1.5 Pro can analyze documents, videos, voice recordings, and codebases for longer than before.

The solution has a context window of 1 million tokens (the largest among commercially available chatbots worldwide). Google has also introduced features such as:

Ability to upload files to Gemini from your device or Google Drive, advanced data analytics via Gemini on uploaded files and spreadsheets, advanced planning features for travelers (powered by Gemini), Gemini in Google Messages allows you to chat with a bot while messaging your friends

Additionally, new for Advanced subscribers is Gemini Live, which uses voice technology to enable voice conversations with bots. Live allows users to choose from 10 human-like voices. Gemini Advanced subscribers will soon be able to create Gems, customized versions of Gemini, similar to the bots you can create in Microsoft Copilot Studio.

Google Gemini for Project Astra

Google announced a variety of updates to its AI strategy at Google I/O 2024, but one of the most exciting was the development of Project Astra, which will tie its Gemini model to smartphone cameras to help interpret and understand the world around us.

According to Google, Astra is its vision of the future of AI assistants: it can identify who's speaking, read codes, describe images and more. It can also be added to smart glasses, potentially enabling users to interact with content in entirely new ways over the next few years.

There's no word yet on when this new solution will be generally available, but Google is working with developers in Singapore and Paris to run a six-month trial.

Google Gemini in Google Search

Most of us use Google Search every day for research, marketing, and countless other purposes. Even before Google I/O 2024, it seemed likely that Google would introduce even more AI technologies to its search engine this year.

During the event, the company confirmed that it is using the new Gemini model (tailored for search) to bring multi-step inference, planning and multi-modality to the engine. In parallel, the AI ​​overview in search will be rolling out in the US, with multi-step inference options being added to the AI ​​overview in Search Labs for US customers.

Google also says that users will be able to adjust the AI ​​overview to simplify a topic or break it down in more detail, plus they'll be able to ask questions in the videos and access an AI-curated results page specifically designed to guide them to the right content quickly.

Google I/O 2024 Workspace Updates

For users of the company's productivity suite, Google Workspace, a number of changes to the apps that teams use on a daily basis were outlined at Google I/O 2024. Notably, Gemini, or a version of it, has been available in various parts of Google Workspace for some time now.

However, in the coming months, there will be more major updates to the AI ​​capabilities built into Google Workspace apps like Meet, Gmail, Photos, etc. For example, Gemini 1.5 Pro will be available in the side panel of Gmail, Drive, Docs, Slides, and Sheets through Workspace Labs.

The feature, which lets you interact with a Gemini chatbot while you work (similar to Microsoft 365 Copilot), will also be rolling out to Google One AI Premium and Gemini for Workspace customers. In the future, users will be able to:

Summarize Gmail messages with action items; Generate responses with contextual Smart Reply and Gmail Q&A; Create content in additional languages ​​(Spanish and Portuguese) in Gmail and Docs; Organize messages and email attachments in Drive with Gemini; Search for specific images in your cloud storage system with the Ask Photos app; Use generative AI to create highlight galleries with personalized captions.

Notably, Google also announced an AI Teammate solution at Google I/O 2024, though it's unclear when the feature will be available. What we do know is that the feature will essentially allow businesses to access an AI employee with their own Google Workspace account to complete various tasks.

AI teammates appear alongside other employees in chat groups, emails and documents, allowing them to collaborate with staff.

Other major generative AI updates at Google I/O 2024

While Google's event was primarily focused on Gemini's growth potential, the company also highlighted other experiments it's running in the AI ​​space: The company announced the arrival of Trillium, its sixth generation custom AI accelerator for AI development.

We also introduced Grounding with Google Search, which is now generally available in Vertex AI. Other key Generative AI updates and experiments include:

Imagen 3: Imagen 3 is Google's highest quality image generation model, capable of understanding natural language, intent, and long prompts. Unlike most AI models, it can also render text. The solution is being rolled out to ImageFX's Trusted Testers, and you can sign up for the waitlist here or wait for it to be released to Vertex AI this summer. Google Veo: Google's new Veo solution is a video generation model that can create 1080p videos based on natural prompts. Some of the solution's features will be coming to YouTube Shorts and other Google products in the future. Music AI Sandbox and MusicFX: Music AI Sandbox is a suite of tools that allows users to create instrumental audio from scratch and transfer styles between different trackers. Google's audio creation tool, MusicFX, has been updated to include a new DJ mode. VideoFX: VideoFX is a new tool from Google that uses the Veo model to turn ideas into video clips. It includes a storyboard mode, allowing users to edit content scene by scene and introduce their own audio. ImageFX: Google's ImageFX now offers more editing control and allows for even greater photorealism while rendering with Imagen 3. Google I/O 2024 Android Enhancements: Security and More

Surprisingly, Google didn't announce any new smartphones at this year's event, but it did offer up a lot of information about the evolution of its Android operating system. First, mobile employees with Pixel devices will get the latest version of Gemini Nano with multimodal capabilities, meaning the smartphone will be able to understand images, speech, and sound.

Google's mobile devices are also becoming more user-friendly with the Talkback feature, which uses AI to provide users with detailed image descriptions. Perhaps most importantly, Google is also introducing features to its Android OS to combat spam and scam calls. The new opt-in feature uses Gemini Nano to listen in real time for speech patterns common in scams.

There's also a new Theft Detection Lock feature that will lock your phone by identifying movements commonly associated with theft. Other notable Android features include:

Requesting this PDF from a Gemini Advanced user allows the user to pull information from the document without scrolling through multiple pages. AI-generated images can be created and dropped into Google Messages or Gmail to request information about videos watched. Circle Search update allows users to use AI to solve more complex problems involving symbolic expressions and graphs. Private Spaces – A feature that allows users to create a safe environment and protect specific apps with an additional layer of authentication. Augmented reality features in Google Maps enhance navigation in the real world. Wear OS 5 update reduces battery consumption and improves data support. Google's developer updates

Finally, Google also rolled out a range of updates for developers leveraging its technology ecosystem. For example, the company previewed the next version of Gemma, its lightweight open AI model family. Gemma 2 is built on a new architecture with 27 billion larger parameter instances.

There's also the new PaliGemma solution, a visual language model optimized for image captioning and visual Q&A experiences. Additionally, developers can now take advantage of Gemini models in Android Studio (Gemini 1.5 Pro), IDX, Firebase, Cloud, Collab, and IntelliJ.

Other notable announcements include:

Parallel video and call frame extraction using Geminis API, Context caching with Gemini API solution, Gemini Nano built into Chrome desktop client, Project IDX (now generally available) for building full-stack multi-platform apps, Firebase Data Connect for developers using SQL with Firebase, Kotlin multi-platform support for Android developers sharing apps across platforms What's next for Google

This year's Google I/O 2024 was full of interesting updates and releases. Overall, Google seems to be focused on maintaining its dominance in the AI ​​space. The event was packed with new developer tools, Gemini models, and generative AI experiences.

The good news is that Google is committed to protecting privacy, ethics, and security through innovation: the company announced this year that it would be stepping up red teaming exercises to assess weaknesses in its models.

The company also said it will partner with education leaders on LearnLM solutions tailored specifically to the needs of educational institutions.The Gemini-based LearnLM family of models is custom-made for protecting and storing sensitive data in the education sector.

If you want to learn more about everything announced at Google I/O, you can find our own blogs, videos, and demos online to learn more about each new feature, or stay tuned to UC Today for more reviews, insights, and articles.

