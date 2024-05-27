DynTek Named Semifinalist in Outstanding Technology Company Category for 21st Annual OC Tech Alliance High Tech Innovation Awards





NEWPORT BEACH, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 4, 2014) – DynTek, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: DYNE), a leading provider of professional technology services, has been named a semifinalist in the Outstanding Companies category of the Orange County Technology Alliance Annual High-Tech Innovation Awards.

“We are honored to be selected as a semifinalist for this year's awards,” said Ron Ben-Yishay, CEO of DynTek. “The OC Tech Alliance High Tech Innovation Awards are a tradition recognizing technology innovation in Southern California. At DynTek, we are proud of our team of technical experts who drive innovation both internally and externally for our customers, projects and partners.”

“This year we received numerous nominations from companies across Orange County, from large, established companies to emerging businesses,” said Peter Craig, CEO of OC Tech Alliance. “We congratulate DynTek on being selected as a semifinalist. This selection demonstrates an example of leadership driving technology innovation here, across the country and around the world.”

Now in its 21st year, the High Tech Awards is the premier awards program event celebrating the achievements of the regional technology industry in Southern California. The OC Tech Alliance recognizes local businesses, individuals and products that drive innovation in Orange County. Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on October 9, 2014 at the Westin South Coast Plaza.

In addition to the Outstanding Companies awards, the OC Tech Alliance also recognizes outstanding CEOs and innovative products leading the way in Orange County.

OC Tech Alliance has partnered with Project Tomorrow, the nation's leading education nonprofit focused on developing today's students as tomorrow's innovators, to celebrate local educators, schools and students who are innovatively using science, math and technology in their classrooms and communities.

About the Orange County Technology AllianceThe Orange County Technology Alliance is a 501(c)6 nonprofit trade association committed to advancing the region's innovation economy. It is the successor to TechAmerica and the Orange County Council of AeA. It is the only technology alliance addressing the needs of small and medium-sized technology companies and their leaders based in Orange County, California. The Alliance serves its members through regional networking, professional development, state and federal assistance, business services savings and industry recognition. For more information about membership, contact OC Tech Alliance at [email protected] or www.octechalliance.com. Follow the Alliance on Twitter at www.twitter.com/octechalliance.

About Project TomorrowProject Tomorrow's vision is to ensure that today's students are prepared to be tomorrow's innovators, leaders, and engaged citizens of the world. We believe that by supporting the innovative use of science, math, and technology resources in K-12 schools and communities, we can equip students with the critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity they need to compete and succeed in the 21st century. We address our mission through national research projects, replication of model excellence projects in schools and communities, online tools and resources for students, teachers, and parents, and national and local outreach efforts. http://www.tomorrow.org/

About DynTek DynTek is a leading provider of specialized technology services to state and local governments, educational institutions, commercial organizations and mid-sized businesses in the nation's largest IT markets. From virtualization and cloud computing to unified communications and collaboration, DynTek delivers specialized technology solutions across three core areas of our customers' technology environments: infrastructure/data center, Microsoft platforms, and endpoint computing. DynTek's multi-discipline approach gives our customers a single source for their most critical technology requirements. For more information, visit http://www.dyntek.com.

Follow us online:Twitter: @DynTekDynTek on FacebookDynTek on LinkedIn

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements made in this press release, such as statements regarding the impact of the adoption of the revolving credit facility on our business and the use of proceeds borrowed under the revolving credit facility, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our successful entry into target markets for our services and products in competitive markets, our ability to retain existing customers and attract future customers, our ability to finance and maintain our operations, including our ability to comply with the terms of the revolving credit facility and our other existing and future indebtedness, our ability to achieve profitability and positive cash flow from operations, and our ability to maintain business relationships with IT product vendors. the size and timing of additional significant orders for our products and services and our ability to fulfill such orders, the continued desire of state and local governments to outsource to private contractors and the availability of budgets to fulfill orders for our products and services, our ability to retain skilled professional staff and certain key executives, the performance of government and commercial technology services and the continuation of general economic and business conditions that lead to the outsourcing of IT services.We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances occurring after the date of such statements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.movies.yahoo.com/movies/dyntek-named-semi-finalist-outstanding-163000692.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos