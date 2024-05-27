Google Drive vs Microsoft OneDrive: Which is Best?





There are many online storage solutions to choose from, but Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive are the two most popular options for both personal and workplace use. Let's look at some key metrics to help you decide which one is best for you.

Storage (free and paid)

If your storage choice is based solely on what's offered for free, Google Drive is probably your best bet: OneDrive offers 5GB of free storage, while Google Drive gives you 15GB, but either way, that space can fill up quickly.

It's worth noting that Google Drive cloud storage is the same as Google Photos storage, the default cloud storage solution for Pixel and most other Android brands. If you change the backup quality to Storage Saver or High, you're fine, as they'll take up less Google storage than original-size photos and videos. But if you don't, they'll eat up your storage space quickly, especially if you shoot in RAW.

So, to get more storage, consider one of the paid subscriptions.

We'll compare monthly pricing, as many people choose the monthly option as it's the more affordable option. However, whether you choose Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive, you'll pay less overall if you choose the annual subscription.

Which package you choose will depend on how much storage you need and how much you're willing to pay. If you only need 100GB, the Microsoft and Google plans cost the same, $1.99 per month. Things change when you look at the next level up.

Google Drive's standard package is 200GB for $2.99 ​​per month, while OneDrive offers 1TB (five times more than Google) for $6.99 (just over twice as much) as part of the Microsoft 365 Personal package, which also includes all the other Microsoft goodies, including the desktop apps. This is the option I chose, and I've never run out of storage.

Google also offers 2TB for $9.99, but whether this is a better deal than OneDrive depends on how many people you add to your Microsoft 365 Family plan. For $9.99 you get 1TB per person for up to six people, so it's definitely more cost-effective than Google Drive when it comes to filling up user capacity.

Conclusion: Google Drive is a better choice if you don’t want to spend any money, OneDrive is a better choice if you are in the mid-range or if you are a family and want to have multiple users on one account.

Browser Layout

The browser interfaces are very similar, as both are designed to do essentially the same thing. Both Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive let you switch between list and type layouts, but if you want a super condensed layout, you'll get that in OneDrive but not Google Drive.

Both systems have the all-important “Recent Files” folder in the left-hand menu that updates automatically, giving you quick access to files and folders you've recently worked with.

Bottom line – Aside from OneDrive's condensed layout option (which I doubt many people will choose), there isn't much difference between the two.

Searching for files and folders

Along with recent folders, another important time-saver is an effective search function. Given Google's online search experience, it's no surprise that Google Drive's search function is far superior to OneDrive's.

Google Drive allows you to narrow your search by very specific criteria, such as the type of file or folder, the people you've collaborated with, when the item was last modified, or the location of the file or folder.

OneDrive's search bar, on the other hand, is much simpler, and while you can filter your search results, it still offers fewer refinement options than Google Drive's search.

Bottom line: Google Drive lets you search using more specific parameters, and OneDrive also lets you filter your search results, but having the options available before you search makes sense and provides a more logical experience.

Synchronization and integration

After all, if you're familiar with Google Suite, you'll love the integration between programs that Google Drive offers, including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides. That said, those who use Windows computers may find OneDrive easier to use. If you're signed in on a Windows computer, OneDrive is automatically available, and if you're a Microsoft 365 subscriber, your documents start uploading as soon as you save them. Whichever you choose, both Google Drive and OneDrive support most operating systems.

If you use Google Workspace, you benefit from integration with many popular apps, something Microsoft has yet to achieve with OneDrive, which only has partnerships with a handful of third-party apps.

However, OneDrive sync speeds are much faster because it uses block-level copying, so it only updates changes since the last sync, and when syncing, it breaks the data into smaller chunks instead of uploading large files all at once.

When it comes to mobile integration, both Google Drive and OneDrive offer great mobile apps that make it easy to access and organize your files.

Additionally, you can access both Google Drive and OneDrive without an internet connection, and both will re-sync the next time you connect.

Bottom line – As a Windows user and Microsoft 365 Personal subscriber, OneDrive is the easiest to use because it works out of the box with everything I do on my computer and supports transfer to a new Windows PC. If you prefer Google Suite, you'll find Google Drive to be less fuss-intensive and easier to integrate with many third-party apps.

Security and Privacy

Perhaps one of the most important factors to consider when considering which storage platform to use is security and privacy. Both use two-factor authentication to verify that you are who you say you are when logging into your account and both offer data encryption.

Both have the drawback of not being able to enjoy the benefits of end-to-end encryption. End-to-end encryption means that as soon as a file is uploaded, it is converted into an encryption key, and it remains the same key until someone on the other end (i.e. the person you are sending the file to) receives and opens it. Instead, both Google Drive and OneDrive encrypt files in transit and at rest. This means that your data is protected while it is being uploaded or while it is in a folder, but not while it travels from one server to another using the same encryption key. After all, without end-to-end encryption, your data is more likely to be accessed, and so both Google Drive and OneDrive leave this possibility open.

Unfortunately, the bad news doesn't end there. Neither OneDrive nor Google Drive use zero-knowledge encryption, which means app developers can access your files if they want. Sure, you might wonder why developers would want to access your files when there are billions of files and folders out there. It all depends on how much you trust these big tech companies and their employees to respect your privacy.

OneDrive's answer, which seems like a better fit, is the Personal Vault, a specially designed folder for important documents like passports and driver's licenses with an extra layer of security, and which times out after a period of inactivity. Google Drive's answer is that it makes it easy to restrict who can access certain files and folders, but it's not as secure as Microsoft's Personal Vault.

Conclusion: To be honest, neither platform is great for privacy protection, but OneDrive's Personal Vault is better as it adds an extra layer of security for some of your more important documents.

Share and collaborate

When you share a folder or file in Google Drive or OneDrive, both programs let you choose the level of access you want to grant to the people you share with. You can decide whether others can view or edit what you share, and whether the link you send is accessible to everyone or just to the people you share with.

Because Google is primarily an online platform, rather than Microsoft, all of its apps, including Google Drive, offer seamless sharing within programs and more responsive, real-time collaboration. This means you can easily share and collaborate on anything with others, especially those within your organization. The process in Google Drive is more instantaneous than in OneDrive, but they both essentially work the same way.

OneDrive is great because it offers sharing security, including the option to add a password or link an expiration date to the items you share.

Conclusion: Google Drive has a smoother user experience while sharing and collaborating, but OneDrive allows you to add passwords and expiry dates to the shared links.

Ultimately, which one you choose will depend on what you want to use it for. With a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription and the perks that come with it, I don't think I'll ever use Google Drive again. OneDrive and Google Drive are probably the best-known cloud storage services, but there are plenty of other options out there, each with their own pros and cons.

