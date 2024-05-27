Ontario Tech University designated as NATO Testing Centre for Civil and Military Technology Development





Firefighters undergo rigorous testing in a controlled environment, complete with protective gear and self-contained breathing apparatus, at Ontario Tech University's ACE. This scenario at ACE is part of a typical training exercise to ensure readiness, physical and mental resilience, and the ability to fight fires in adverse conditions.

Ontario Tech University is home to one of the most sophisticated research and development facilities in the world and recently earned a new prestigious title.

Ontario Tech’s ACE Climate Wind Tunnel and Core Research Facility was recently designated an approved test centre for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Defence Innovation Accelerator North Atlantic (DIANA).

ACE brings together top engineers and technicians from around the world to test and develop products for a wide range of industries, including automotive, construction and aerospace. ACE has been accredited for testing regulated items for many years and is one of 13 new facilities across the country developing technologies for civilian and military use as part of the DIANA Alliance.

“Being recognized as one of the NATO Alliance's premier innovation hubs will spark new research collaborations between ACE and Ontario Tech researchers and students,” said John Comer, executive director of ACE Core Research Facilities. “The possibilities are endless. ACE's climatic aerodynamic wind tunnel and ability to aerodynamically and thermally manage full-scale products and personnel in extreme weather conditions is ideal for high-performance testing and research.”

Across the world, DIANA brings together universities, industry and governments to collaborate with startups and other innovators to solve critical defense and security challenges. DIANA partners with more than 180 accelerator sites and test centers across NATO allies, giving innovators access to world-class research and development infrastructure to de-risk, demonstrate and validate their proposed concepts and technologies. DIANA's application process is rigorous.

“As a controlled materiel facility, it is a great achievement and honor to be selected as an approved test center and contribute to the achievement of DIANA's mission to keep NATO's population safe and secure,” said Andrew Karski, defense and security sales manager at the ACE Core Research Facility. “As a test center delivering innovative security solutions on a global scale, ACE supports dual-use technologies such as batteries for military applications, and also focuses on big data, artificial intelligence, propulsion and aerospace.”

About Ontario Tech University's ACE

ACE's five test chambers enable the development of aerospace and defense products in some of the harshest climatic conditions on earth. Prior to being approved as a NATO DIANA Test Centre, ACE worked with many companies in Canada and around the world to perform aerodynamic, thermal management, climatic, noise, vibration and structural testing.

ACE is the world's first commercial research, development and innovation centre – a place where industry, researchers and students work together to create, test and validate paradigm-shifting innovations. ACE's engineers and technical staff strategise and design special test setups for complete systems, subsystems and components used in development, manufacturing and research applications.

