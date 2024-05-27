Export Council CEO: “Israeli innovation speaks louder than anything else”





More than 10 Israeli start-ups presented their companies to representatives of European venture capital funds as part of a roundtable organized by the Export Association during the visit of a business delegation from Calcalist and Bank Hapoalim to Paris. The event was moderated by Israel's economic attaché to France, Gal Mol, who spoke about the need to boost Israeli-French trade relations and attract French investments to Israel.

“It took us quite a while to find out which French funds are ready to invest in Israel and which ones have already invested, and to bring them here,” Mol said. “Especially during this time of the VivaTech exhibition, when 9,000 startups from all over the world gather in Paris, we are competing for the French funds' time. Nevertheless, we managed to bring large funds here and we have heard great interest from them. Most of them said that they will come as soon as the situation in Israel improves, and that until then they will continue to contact us from afar, because they are very impressed with Israeli companies. The approach of Israeli startups, which from the beginning look at the global market and not the local one, unlike, for example, French companies, is very pleasing to investors here, because they see companies that are directly focused on growth from day one. They are very happy with the level and the opportunities they have here. I am sure that there will be inquiries about Israeli startups from the investment funds that came here today.”

1 View Gallery

Paris 2024 – Export Research Institute Roundtable

(Photo: Abigail Uji)

Thomas Visan, head of French venture capital fund Siena Ventures, met with Israeli entrepreneurs to share with them the fund's worldview on investing in Israel. “We have invested in more than 60 Israeli companies,” Visan said. “We are very interested in meeting Israeli entrepreneurs and listening to their stories. One of the reasons we initially invested in Israel was because Israel was considered a gateway to the US market. But things have changed and Israel has become an important market in its own right.”

The Israeli startups that presented to the French fund spanned a wide range of fields, from clean technology to AI-based digital marketing. Luminescent CEO Doron Tamir spoke about his company’s experience converting heat into energy and back again without any losses along the way, “opening up new ways of energy production” that are reflected in many products, such as pumps and air conditioning systems.

Tamara Mumcuoglu, CEO of EVA, introduced the idea behind her startup: “Population growth continues at the highest rate in history. This growth and the demand for housing comes at a cost. The development and construction supply chain releases a huge amount of pollutants into the atmosphere. At Eva, we are working to reduce the pollution associated with cement and concrete production. We are reducing the carbon footprint in the production chain.”

Dvir Kenig, owner of the start-up ITC, spoke about one of the urban problems that plagues residents of every big city around the world: traffic congestion. “This problem puts a huge strain on every household,” said Kenig. “The number of cars continues to grow faster than the infrastructure that can't accommodate them. Our solution is smart traffic management. We try to regulate congestion before it happens, using technology that studies traffic patterns and creates solutions.”

Another startup featured was 6Degress, run by Miri Berger, which uses technology to address the problem of rehabilitation for people with disabilities. Berger said the company was founded by her and her husband, who was himself injured during military service. “We use technology to make the rehabilitation procedure less daunting. In our studies, 88% of patients who use our system report feeling better. When we presented our system at a conference in Palo Alto last month, a patient who was treated with the system said, 'It's the first time I've had fun in a long time.'”

After the end of the company presentations, representatives of each company had individual talks with representatives of funds that showed interest in the startups. At the end of the event, Nili Shalev, CEO of the Export Institute, commented on attempts to attract Israeli startups to France during the war: “We do a lot of business activity outside Israel. People are afraid to come to Israel, but here, together with our affiliates, we were able to bring funds that are interested in investing in Israel. We hope that this will create connections and interest to know more about these companies. According to our data, the business activity of the Export Institute outside Israel continues to be in full force. So, it is true that there are concerns, but we continue to operate and there is interest in technology. After all, Israeli innovation speaks louder than anything else.

Dr. Adi Horowitz Lavi, VP Investment and Growth at Poarim Tech, who attended the event, concluded: “It is in times of crisis that a unique feature of Israel's high-tech industry becomes apparent – the self-reliance of its entrepreneurs. With investment and demand declining, entrepreneurs are seeking funding and collaborations in new markets outside the US, the primary market the industry once focused on. One of these new and developing markets is Europe. Entrepreneurs and investors continue to forge new connections with the international industry to keep Israel's tech capabilities strong. We have a role to play in helping these companies move forward at the beginning of their journey, and this delegation is a show of support for them.”

