Defense technology startup BlueHalo makes lasers that can shoot drones out of the sky, which is what persuaded the Army to buy its products.





Defense technology startup BlueHalo was founded five years ago by Gold Star Brother Jonathan Moneymaker.

The company's high-energy laser systems are now officially deployed overseas by the Army to shoot down drones.

Moneymaker spoke to BI about why success in defense technology isn't just about having the most innovative solutions.

“Our job is to keep these men and women who are putting themselves at risk safe and bring them home.”

It's the kind of patriotic mission statement recited by many aspiring young defense startups. But for BlueHalo CEO Jonathan Moneymaker, it's personal.

“I'm a Gold Star Brother, which means my brother was killed in action in the Navy,” Moneymaker told Business Insider. “Technology could have saved his life, and part of this effort is making sure others have that opportunity.”

Moneymaker has been running Blue Halo for five years, during which time it has designed, tested and deployed the Army's first major laser weapon system with the backing of private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners — a rapid turnaround rate largely unheard of by larger, more established defense contractors.

BlueHalo won a $1 billion contract from the Department of Defense this year and is currently delivering Palletized High Energy Laser (P-HEL) systems to the Army, which will enable the Army to shoot drones out of the sky with high precision, powered by AI.

BlueHalo's Locust laser air defense system is designed to shoot down small drones, rockets and mortar rounds. BlueHalo

But it's not just lasers: BlueHalo also produces autonomous systems, counter-drone technology, space technology and cyberwarfare solutions, all underpinned by its machine learning software, Metis.

“If you look at our focus and our portfolio of offerings; [competitors] No one can match us in terms of our combined strength,” CEO Jonathan Moneymaker told BI.

The Virginia-based startup is still a low-flyer compared with the defense tech unicorns that are crowding out the defense giants, such as Shield AI, Anduril and Epirus, but after merging with Eqlipse Technologies this year, BlueHalo is quickly approaching $1 billion in revenue and has 2,400 employees across 11 states.

And the contracts keep coming in: This week the company was awarded a $95.4 million contract by the Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) to develop a prototype directed energy (DE) solution.

BlueHalo CEO Jonathan MoneymakerBlueHalo

As the Department of Defense (DoD) increasingly leans toward purchasing private military technology, a number of tech startups are hoping to follow suit, offering solutions to improve U.S. national security while also getting a piece of the $842 billion defense budget.

Industry experts warn that tackling the defense industry's legendary complexity will be different from entering other growth markets.

“Large companies aren't particularly innovative because they've mastered the acquisition process, not the technology process, but there are some things that startups lack,” Steve Blank, professor of defense innovation at Stanford University and creator of the Lean Startup methodology, told BI.

Blank said they lacked a go-to-market strategy and didn't understand the complexities of getting an order from the Department of Defense.

The Defense Department buys to fulfill what's called a requirement, when someone specifically asks for something. Creating that requirement is a lengthy process that is usually helped by preppers, Blank explains. Startups are often ignorant and completely uninformed about that process.

Then comes the actual acquisition process, which for a startup that needs orders and cash flow to keep investors happy, can take two to three years to show up in the budget – and that's problematic.

“If you don't understand the process, the primes tend to win,” Blank told BI.

Blue Hello

Unlike the crop of defense-focused Silicon Valley tech companies, BlueHalo has its roots in the defense industry: Moneymaker has operated within the defense industrial base for the past 25 years.

BlueHalo says its success is due to a combination of its internal know-how and the operational speed inherent in the technology industry.

“We have the experience, know-how and advanced technology of the traditional large players in our industry, but we also have the entrepreneurial and innovative speed and spirit of a new entrant.”

Moneymaker said the key is not just understanding what the military needs, but how to gain the trust of defense officials and get it through the procurement process and into their hands.

Silicon Valley faces “somewhat of a learning curve” in this regard, he noted.

He told BI that even when tech companies have great breakthrough technology, it's often not what the military actually needs, or it's very difficult to deploy in practice.

“Knowing where it's applicable and where it's not applicable is crucial, and frankly, if you didn't grow up in this environment, it can take a little bit of time to get used to,” Moneymaker said. “We're listening better than a lot of our competitors.”

Blue Hello

Another factor Moneymaker sees as an advantage is that BlueHalo lacks the Silicon Valley egos.

“We lead without ego,” the BlueHalo CEO said. “We've all done exciting things in our careers, but this is about being part of something much bigger.”

But despite its insider industry knowledge and Arlington base, BlueHalo still has some aspects in common with traditional tech, like its somewhat embarrassing company community name: Halo Nation.

Next, like any successful startup, the company is plotting its path to an IPO, which it hopes to have ready within a year. If all goes according to plan, the “circle of protection” that Moneymaker says represents BlueHalo will become even larger.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/tech/defense-tech-startup-blue-halo-103802764.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos