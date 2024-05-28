Google introduces search profiles for reviewers





Google is rolling out a new social profiles feature that lets you view, manage, and share reviews written across Google's various platforms.

The feature was announced in an email to users who had left reviews on Google Search.

In an email notification, Google said the feature's main goal is to “make your reviews more useful to others.”

(3/3) 🧵 I received an email from Google informing me of this pic.twitter.com/mstzaPihAH

— Gagang Gotra (@gaganghotra_) May 23, 2024

Please note that this is separate from a user's Google Maps review history, which is already publicly available.

Centralized review management

Your Google Search Reviews profile, accessible at profile.google.com, is a centralized hub where you can view all the reviews you've ever submitted, including reviews of TV shows, movies, and other content.

This new feature will make it more seamless for you to view, update, and delete past reviews.

Private at first, public soon

Currently, these profiles are only visible to the individual users themselves.

Starting June 24, other Google users will be able to view your profile and reviews you've written by tapping on our name or photo in your published reviews.

Privacy Considerations

By allowing users to access and view each other's review history, Google is increasing transparency in the review ecosystem within its platform.

On your profile, any reviews you write will be publicly available, but Google assures you that personal information from your individual Google account, such as your date of birth, will not be displayed.

If you don't want your profile to be public, you have the option to delete it.

Why is SEJ interested?

This centralized profile can help you assess the reliability and consistency of reviewers, which can influence your purchasing decisions.

Conversely, authors may need to tailor their review management strategies to take into account the potential influence of individual reviewers.

This new functionality will be integrated into the search experience as the June 24th rollout date approaches.

How this benefits you

Proactively posting reviews on our platform can increase your influence through increased visibility and boost your recognition within your field.

For creators, the ability to inspect reviewer profiles can help them identify and address potentially misleading or fraudulent reviews, fostering a more trustworthy review ecosystem.

On the other hand, it may require a more proactive approach to monitoring and responding to critical reviews, as they will be easily accessible to potential customers.

FAQ What is the Search Review Profile feature introduced by Google?

Google has introduced a new type of social profile that allows users to view, manage, and share reviews they have written across different platforms.

This feature aims to make reviews more useful by aggregating them in one hub, making it easier for users to update, delete, or view past reviews. These profiles, which were initially private, will become visible to other users starting June 24.

How do individual reviewer profiles impact online marketers?

This feature adds transparency to the review ecosystem: online marketers can use these profiles to assess reviewer credibility and consistency and develop strategies for managing customer feedback.

For reviewers, increased visibility can improve their reputation and potentially influence purchasing decisions or increase their authority in a particular niche.

What are the main benefits of the new Google Profile for active reviewers?

Proactive reviewers benefit from increased visibility and recognition: their reviews are easily accessible and they gain more clout as trusted reviewers.

This is especially advantageous for reviewers who focus on a particular domain, potentially increasing their visibility and trust from the community.

Featured Image: BestForBest/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-rolls-out-search-profile-feature-for-reviewers/517556/

