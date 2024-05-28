Google shifts focus from moonshots to core products





Google has reportedly shifted its focus from moonshot projects to its core products, such as its search engine and artificial intelligence (AI) businesses.

The change comes at a time of shrinking budgets and a growing debate about AI, Bloomberg's Julia Love told Big Take podcast host Sarah Holder, according to a transcript posted by Bloomberg on Monday (May 27).

Google's special projects research lab, X, was reportedly founded in 2010 to hire the world's best minds and encourage them to dream big on projects like self-driving car company Waymo.

But over the past few years, the company's budget has shrunk and there has been an increased focus on giving each project a business plan, the report said, especially since the founding of Alphabet gave investors better visibility into how the company was spending its money.

Another real turning point was [OpenAIs] ChatGPT truly became a five-alarm problem for Google, prompting executives to get serious about their core business and artificial intelligence, Love wrote in the report.

The report said there was a perception within Google that the company was lagging behind in generative AI and that the technology could be used in search, threatening its core business of search engine advertising.

The report said that the company is currently focused on search and AI, with less emphasis on its X business.

The change comes at a time when other tech giants are making similar moves, with Apple reportedly abandoning its self-driving car project and Meta scaling back some of its hardware efforts.

“This is an interesting time for innovation because I think the big tech companies are still innovating, but they're doing it in a very focused way,” Love said in the report.

During Alphabet's earnings call in April, CEO Sundar Pichai put a strong focus on AI, detailing six key areas where the company is ramping up its AI capabilities while integrating it into nearly all of its products and services.

Commenting on the company's Gemini AI model, Pichai said: “The Gemini era is progressing well and we have great momentum across the company.”

