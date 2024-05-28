Fund Manager Reveals Best AI Stocks to Buy, Including NVIDIA





With the hype around artificial intelligence showing no signs of abating, one tech fund manager is set to reveal how to capitalize on the AI ​​theme. CNBC's Alabir Gumede will ask Liontrust Asset Management's Claire Pleydell Bouberry about AI, Big Tech and more. In Wednesday's Pro Talk, Pleydell Bouberry, who co-manages Liontrust's Global Technology, Innovation and Dividend funds, will name companies that are "selling AI pickaxes and shovels" and "already making money." "This is not a hype cycle," she says. The fund manager will also name "undervalued" Big Tech companies and investment opportunities beyond the Magnificent Seven, urging investors to prepare for "major disruptions and new opportunities." Pleydell Bouberry manages the Liontrust Global Innovation, Liontrust Global Dividend and Liontrust Global Technology funds. In the 12 months to the end of March, all three funds outperformed their benchmark indexes, with the Liontrust Global Technology Fund up 51.9% and the MSCI World Information Technology Index up 39.1%.To hear Pleydell-Bouverie discuss his key tech themes and how to capitalize on them, click here to join CNBC Pro Talks on Wednesday, May 29 at 12pm London time/7pm Singapore time/7am Eastern.

