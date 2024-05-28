



Barron's Roundtable panelists discuss whether software makers are ready for AI.

Argentine President Javier Milley will visit the United States to meet with CEOs of major American technology companies, including Google, Meta, Apple and OpenAI, spokesman Manuel Adorni announced on Monday.

Millay, a Libertarian who took office after an unexpected election victory in December, leaves Argentina on Monday and is due to meet with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday evening.

He will deliver a 45-minute speech Wednesday at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, a think tank with limited government powers, and then meet with Stanford President Richard Thaler and Hoover Institution Director Condoleezza Rice.

Milley is scheduled to meet with Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook and more than 30 other artificial intelligence entrepreneurs in a series of events later on Wednesday, before joining more AI entrepreneurs at the Pacific Summit on Thursday and meeting with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg that evening.

Elon Musk hosts Argentine President Javier Mirei at Tesla headquarters

Argentine President Javier Milley is scheduled to meet with executives from prominent U.S. technology companies this week. (Photo by Juan Carlos Rojas/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Google Argentina spoke to Fox Business regarding the president's schedule but declined to comment further.

Apple, Meta and OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ticker Security Last Change Percent Change GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 174.99 +1.44 +0.83% META META PLATFORMS INC. 478.22 +12.44 +2.67% AAPL APPLE INC. 189.98 +3.10 +1.66%

Milley, a self-described “anarcho-capitalist,” was elected on a platform that included deep cuts in government spending as a way to rein in inflation, which exceeded 100% for much of 2023 and hit 254% in January 2024.

He also frequently carried a chainsaw on the campaign trail as a symbol of his goal of drastically cutting regulations and shrinking the size of government.

Argentina's President Milley silences critics with economic miracle and strong security policy

Argentine President Javier Milley has sought to reform Argentina's economy by cutting government spending and deregulating. (Photo by Juan Carlos Rojas/Picture Alliance via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Argentina's president is seeking to revamp the country's economy by encouraging U.S. investment in technology and other industries.

Milley's visit to the Bay Area follows a trip to Texas in April, where he was hosted by electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the company's headquarters in Austin.

The two discussed potential projects involving lithium, a key metal used in rechargeable batteries like those that power Tesla's electric vehicles, and ways to foster free markets.

Millay's austerity plans hit universities hard as thousands protest in Argentina

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk meets with Argentine President Javier Milley in Austin, Texas, in April. (Photo: Presidencia de la Nacin Argentina/Handout/Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Argentina's lithium reserves will be the third largest in the world as of 2023, behind Chile and Australia. Argentine mines produced the fourth-largest amount of lithium in the world last year, according to the USGS.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk and Mirai's meeting was the first time the two had met in person after months of complimenting each other on Twitter and calling their relationship a “bromance.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that after Milley took office in December, the administration gave Musk's SpaceX permission to begin operating its Starlink satellite communications service in the United States.

FOX Business' Brec Dumas and Reuters contributed to this report.

