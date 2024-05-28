Brooklet Elementary School Student Wins Georgia Doodle for Google





Brooklet Elementary School is the home school of Georgia's 2024 Doodle for Google winner, and you can vote online through June 4 to decide the national winner.

Davin Chen, 10, had a special visitor at his school on Friday, an official representative from Google, and was presented with a certificate as the Georgia state winner in the 4th-5th grade division.

Ms. Chen is the daughter of Jiang Chen and Yuting Zhou of Statesboro.

She is one of 55 winners, one from each state and territory in the U.S. As the national winner, Chen will receive a $55,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology award for her school, and her doodle will be featured on Google's homepage for 24 hours. Five national finalists will also be selected, each receiving a $5,000 scholarship and having their work featured in Google's online doodle gallery.

To vote for Chen:

Visit https://doodles.google.com/d4g/vote/

Select the 4th-5th grade category and scroll down until you see the doodle with Georgia listed.

Click on “Georgia,” verify you're not a bot, and vote for her piece.

Vote by Tuesday, June 4th at 9pm.

Google held a surprise school ceremony for all 55 state and regional winners from across the country. From this group, including Chen, five national finalists and an ultimate national winner would be selected, who would be determined by public vote.

Davine Chen's “Doodle for Google” entry is titled “Celebrating the Dawn of a New Paradise.”

The theme of the 2024 contest is “My Wish for the Next 25 Years,” a reference to Google's inception of the contest 25 years ago. Chen's Doodle for Google is titled “Celebrating the Dawn of a New Paradise,” and expresses her wish both visually and written.

She writes: “At the dawn of 2049, I want to dance with my family on recycling bins filled with plastic-eating bacteria and fungi that turn waste into nutrients; drones that filter water; floating nature hotels that purify the air and help migratory birds. My hope is that for the next 25 years, we will use art and technology to bring back a cleaner, greener Earth.”

The Doodle for Google contest is open to elementary, middle, and high school students. According to Google's website, artists can create their doodles using any material they like. They are also allowed to use other mediums of digital art, such as virtual reality painting, stop-motion video, song, and poetry. Entries will be judged on artistic merit, creativity, especially the use of theme, Google logo, and lettering.

