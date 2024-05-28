Anvil Documentation | Authenticating Users





Users can sign in to their Google accounts within your app. Adding Google Sign-In to your user services is easy; see Users: Authentication Choices to learn how.

If you want to use the Anvil Google API to display a login form specifically for Google accounts, this section shows you how to do so. This is recommended if you don't want to store the user's email address in your app's users table.

The user does not need to be logged in to Google to use the app's files or send emails – they belong to the app, not the user.

To allow users to log in to your app using Google, call anvil.google.auth.login().

import anvil.google.auth email_addr = anvil.google.auth.login() print(f”User logged in as {email_addr}”)

If the login is successful, anvil.google.auth.login() returns the user's email address.

If the login fails or is canceled by the user, anvil.google.auth.login() raises an exception.

To check the currently logged in user, call anvil.google.auth.get_user_email(). If no one is logged in, it will return None.

import anvil.google.auth # You can run this on the server: email_addr = anvil.google.auth.get_user_email() print(f”{email_addr} is now logged in”)

The get_user_email function can be called from the server module or uplink code to check if the user has permission to perform the requested action.

