Trying to understand the logic Google uses to index URLs in the SERPs – Marketing – SitePoint Forums





So almost all the pages of my blog prahladyeri.github.io are indexed by Google, except for a few pages like this one, which are not very popular and I have never shared it widely.

But even if I didn't share it, Google is omniscient and must know about it, right? And if they did, why didn't they index this page? Can you spot anything odd that would cause this page not to be indexed unlike other pages of the same website?

Can I add a site hosted on Gihub to Google Search Console? I'm not sure if it's possible to verify domain ownership. I think there is an option to add an HTML file to the domain to verify ownership.

If you enter it into Google Search Console, you will get crawl errors and can also submit the URL manually.

1 Likes

I was able to verify a subdomain of my github pages by adding the provided HTML file to my repository. Primary domains can also be verified this way, but it has less functionality than full domain verification by adding TXT records etc.

Once the site is added to GSC, do you get any errors? Does it show as indexed?

1 Likes

Yes, it is.

According to a Google search, 101 pages are indexed from my blog prahladyeri.github.io.

And if we talk about all the blogs and websites within that subdomain, the number is a whopping 33 million.

You need to go to Google Search Console and look for errors as to why your page is not being indexed.

accounts.google.com Google Search Console

Use Search Console to monitor Google search result data for your property.

In my case, most of the URLs fall into the “crawled but not indexed” category, which isn't very helpful. Clicking the “Show details” button above this result takes me to this help page, which again isn't very helpful in determining what exactly is wrong with this content.

Please use the URL Inspection tool on these URLs to get more information on why they are not being crawled, or you can request that the pages be re-indexed.

Make sure they're not blocked by your robots.txt file or meta tags, and if you have a canonical URL, make sure it's correct.

Good luck.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/trying-to-figure-out-the-logic-google-uses-to-index-a-url-into-serp/447642/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos