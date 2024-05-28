Minnesota's Jord BioScience wins Feike Sijbesma Sustainable Innovation Award 2024 at the 9th Annual F&A Next Summit: Read more here





Jord BioScience, a Minnesota-based science company that provides customizable microbial solutions for agriculture, was awarded the prestigious Feike Sijbesma Sustainable Innovation Award 2024 at the 9th annual F&A Next summit on Monday.

The award, which includes a grant of £25,000, recognises the innovative microbial technology developed by Jord BioScience to improve crop productivity.

Keri received the award cheque personally from Faike Sizybesma.

According to the judges, the start-up stood out for its potentially significant impact on the agri-food system and the benefits to its customers.

Jord BioScience has been selected as one of the “Next Generation Heroes of Food and Agricultural Technology”, making it one of 10 startups selected by F&A Next to present their solutions to top agri-food investors and companies from around the world and automatically entered into the Feike Sijbesma Sustainable Innovation Award 2024 competition.

The prize, named after DSM's former CEO and administered by the DSM Brighter Living Foundation, aims to encourage innovators and entrepreneurs around the world to scale science-based solutions, with a special focus on sustainable and climate-resilient food systems.

Jord BioScience: Harnessing the potential of microbes

Led by Keri Carstens, Jord BioScience's technology provides farmers around the world with powerful tools to protect, stimulate and nourish their crops.

The company develops microbial technologies that enhance the performance of biological products to improve crop productivity.

Though still in the early proof-of-concept stages, the startup has collected numerous data points that show clear traction and promise.

Keri Carstens, CEO of Jord BioScience, said, “We are truly honored to win this award and to be part of this special group, especially the startups that F&A Next has celebrated as true game-changers in the world of food and agriculture. They are all incredible people and doing amazing work, so it's a real honor just to be a part of this group. We will use the prize money to purchase new equipment needed for the specific research our team is doing, further enhancing our technology.”

F&A Next: Impact-Focused Summit

F&A Next is a non-profit, impact-focused summit founded in 2016. Members believe that innovation is key to sustainably feeding future generations and that partnerships are essential to creating impact.

The summit was hosted by five leading companies in the global agri-food industry: Wageningen University & Research, Rabobank, StartLife, Antera Capital and Food Valley NL.

“Inspiring disruptors in the food and agriculture sector is key to accelerating the transition to a more sustainable food system. The 10 FSSIA finalists presented their visions of how to tackle this problem from different parts of the food value chain. We are pleased that our winner, Jord Bioscience, is an excellent example of collaborative disruption to advance microbial products, and we look forward to supporting their transformation efforts to make an impact on the industry,” said Sybesma.

