Driverless AI? We're not ready yet





Collaboration with machines is important

Getty

Little by little, trust in AI output, both operational and generative, is leading to more and more widespread, fully automated processes. But to what extent should humans have the power to step in and overturn AI decisions?

For example, potentially high-value banking customers may be denied loans by an AI system, or an AI-based hiring system may produce biased or sexist results.

But it may already be too late to worry about humans intervening to stop AI-driven processes. James Hendler, a professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and director of RPI's Institute for the Future of Computing, said things shouldn't get to this point.

If a system that uses AI is properly designed to be used interactively, dismissing or reversing it would be the wrong way to look at it, Hendler said. The system should solve problems together, with both humans and technology interacting, especially when human expertise is required.

Here, thoughtful design responsibility principles can help ensure balanced interactions between humans and AI systems, says Sunil Senan, global head of data, analytics and AI at Infosys: The ease of overriding AI needs to be a carefully considered design decision based on the specific application and its risk level, transparency, user expertise and the evolving landscape of AI development.

Senan gave examples of situations where humans have had to step in to prevent AI-driven decisions. From sifting through transactions flagged by fraud detection tools to identify false positives, to providing safety overrides in self-driving cars, to making important decisions about sensitive social media content, humans are ensuring ethical considerations, critical thinking, and situational handling that go beyond the AI's training.

Of course, a lot depends on the importance of the use case. The degree of human oversight will vary depending on the type of AI and your tolerance for risk in that particular area,” says Timothy Harfield, head of product marketing at ORO Labs. “In marketing, for example, machine learning has proven to be very effective at selecting the right offer to present to a particular person, as it outperforms simple rules-based approaches. If machine learning fails, the relative business risk is low.”

High-risk sectors could include financial trading, transportation and even certain types of content creation, Harfield continued, where human oversight and the ability to make pragmatic decisions in exceptional circumstances are essential.

According to Senan, low-risk operational AI tasks could include low-effort tasks, such as a beauty app recommending videos or personalizing chat interactions. Similarly, mobile brands are using AI and machine learning to predict returns and optimize warranty offers. But for tasks that are higher risk or subject to evolving regulations, such as generating creative content, human oversight of generative AI will still be important.

Senan continued that with high-risk AI systems, companies should prioritize ease of review and overwrite: Indeed, in many AI systems, the output is defined as a first draft, so that when creating a financial report or an ad with text and images, only a base version is produced, which is then expected to be completed by a human.

On the other hand, for low-risk AI systems, such as chatbots or summaries of product reviews on websites, ongoing human review is not only less necessary, but also infeasible, he added.

Senan says that when humans and AI work together, humans provide expertise and critical thinking, while AI is responsible for data analysis and pattern recognition. In any system that involves humans, in the early stages, humans often overrule AI decisions. Over time, two things happen: AI learns and improves, while humans get used to the system. With more explainability built into AI, humans will overrule AI decisions less.

“Ultimately, explainability is key and when introducing AI into a process, it needs to take the form of recommendations with some transparency as to how decisions are derived,” Harfield said. “This will accelerate decision-making and build trust in the system ahead of full automation, which would be the right approach.”

The bottom line is that trust in unmanned AI for high-level decision-making applies primarily to narrow scenarios at the moment, and is likely to remain so for some time to come. “While there may be some niches where AI systems can handle tasks autonomously, these are typically small niches, like flying a drone between two predefined points, and not the kinds of tasks most people think of when talking about modern AI,” said Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's Hendler. “Overall, I don't think there's enough capability and trust in AI for unmanned processes, and I don't see that changing anytime soon,” he added.

