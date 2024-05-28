Google offers $1 million grant for virtual tour of Auschwitz





Google, through its philanthropic arm, Google.org, has announced a $1 million grant to support the development of the Auschwitz in Your Eyes project, an initiative aimed at increasing awareness and knowledge of Auschwitz and the Holocaust to a wider audience around the world through livestreamed virtual tours.

The project will enable people who cannot visit the camp in person, including those living in remote areas, to engage with the history of Auschwitz. The guided virtual tours will include survivor testimonies, multimedia materials and interactive opportunities for participants to ask questions.

“This funding will help develop our technology platform and its accessibility, including real-time captioning, AI-powered multilingual translation and digitization of survivor testimonies,” said Rowan Barnett, director of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Google.org.

“This support will also provide comprehensive training for our guides and strengthen our ability to offer these visits to large communities around the world, including partnering with schools to educate more students about the Holocaust.”

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum recently launched its online guided tour program, “Auschwitz at Your Doorstep,” an innovative initiative that offers a virtual tour of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp that Nazi Germany operated in occupied Poland during the Holocaust. (Credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

The two-hour tour is divided into two parts: Auschwitz I and Birkenau. Educators conduct the tour live, using multimedia materials, archival photos, artwork, documents and survivor testimonies.

Tours available in various languages

Group tours are available in seven languages: English, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Polish and Spanish. Private tours are offered in English, German and Polish. Reservations can be made at visit.auschwitz.org.

“This type of visit differs from a local tour mainly because the online version does not present the museum's exhibits,” says the museum's project coordinator Tomasz Michałd. “Thanks to technology, we can transfer the contents of the exhibits to a certain extent to the historical site and show much more on the screen.”

Thanks to video recordings, the online tour will allow us to enter places that are inaccessible to visitors, such as Block 10 of the former Auschwitz I camp, or places that are too far from the usual tour routes, such as the sauna building of the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp.”

Auschwitz Museum Director Dr. Piotr MA Cywiski stressed the importance of making the memorial and its materials accessible worldwide in order to confront issues related to anti-Semitism, racial hatred and social threats.

“Our mission is to commemorate the victims and preserve this universal memory, on which we have built and will continue to build our post-war identity. Every day thousands of people visit the authentic places, but this unique technology allows us to reach out to people who live in the most remote parts of the world,” he said. “We hope that this technology will strengthen memory and give us the power to act responsibly to actually repair the world and make it a better place for our children and grandchildren.”

The online platform is a collaboration between the museum, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation and companies such as AppsFlyer and DISKIN. Wojciech Sociewica, Secretary General of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, noted that the project has the responsibility to make educational content available to the world while preserving the authenticity of the historical site.

For more information or to book a tour, visit visit.auschwitz.org

