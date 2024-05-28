Delta Police Embraces Technology to Increase Community Engagement





British Columbia's police department is using advanced public safety technology to enhance community policing and reduce administrative work.

British Columbia's police department is investing in new technology to give officers more time to spend with citizens rather than on administrative tasks.

On May 27, the Delta Police Department (DPD) hosted the Axon Ecosystem at Dugald Morrison Park, where the tech company showed off its latest gadgets, including drones, transcription services, livestreaming patrol car cameras, virtual reality police training, and a new electrically conducted energy device (Taser).

Police Chief Neil Dubord is pleased to see Axon making its products more efficient.

“We may not be considered a technology-based industry, but we certainly look to technology to create efficiencies. The cost of police officers is going up and up, and that's reflected in everyone's tax dollars,” Dubord said. “We're trying to keep it down to keep the cost of policing in our communities at some level.”

Dubord added that he is “very excited about the future of the police department.”

Vishal Dheer, senior vice president at Axon, said the company is working to help police officers get out and about engaging with their communities, rather than spending two to three hours a day writing reports.

“Let's be honest, when police officers join the force, they don't join to do administrative work,” he said. “They want to be involved in the work with the community, and I feel like Delta has done that by embracing some of the technology.”

The Axon system syncs all your technology and devices.

“When a Taser is used, people want to know the context in which the Taser is being used, which is why we're introducing body cameras. When you talk about body cameras, people want to know how it's stored, how it's managed, how that evidence is presented in court,” Deal explained.

Delta Police Department was the first police agency in British Columbia to deploy body cameras. Dhri explains that Delta Police Department was also the first to deploy dash cameras and adopt automatic license plate recognition technology.

DPD Acting Inspector James Sandberg explained that officers also use interrogation room software and statement transcription software, the latter of which he said can be completed in under a minute, saving officers time.

“Probably the most influential [technology] “In today's environment, body-worn cameras are a top choice,” Sandberg said of Axon's devices. “We're seeing more and more of them in use around the state and will continue to see more.”

As technology advances, police agencies must keep up.

“I think Delta has been ahead of the curve in adopting technology,” Sandberg said. “In some ways, they've probably been a little ahead of the curve.”

He believes their approach and willingness to try new things will be beneficial to officers.

“I think the key to innovation is recognizing that technology is always changing and will continue to change,” Sandberg said. “We need to keep up with it, or we'll fall so far behind that we won't achieve our goals.”

Dubord said the Delta Police Department is able to deploy the Axon technology thanks to support from the community.

“I can't say enough good things about our team that's actually using this technology,” Dubord said. “They're using it, they're testing it, and we're providing that feedback to Axon.”

New Taser gun awaits approval

The new non-lethal technology devices, which have not yet been approved in B.C., would allow officers to stand further away from people.

“If the Taser 10 is approved for use in British Columbia, that would be a game changer,” Sandberg said.

Currently, Delta police use an older device called the Taser X26P, which requires officers to be within 21 feet of a target, but Axon has changed that with its new model, allowing officers to be up to 45 feet away.

This “ensures safety,” Sandberg said.

It could also be beneficial for police responders.

“This reduces some of the stress for those involved because it reduces the officer presence a little bit,” he said, adding that it's also a warning signal to help de-escalate the situation.

The new technology needs to be approved, subject to medical evidence and field trials, and Deal is optimistic that will happen in months, not years.

The Delta Police Department has contacted BC's Minister of Public Safety, Mike Farnworth, in hopes of getting the Taser 10 model approved.

“The province just approved the Taser 7 for use in B.C. last year. The Taser 10 will be coming. It's just a matter of time.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.delta-optimist.com/highlights/innovation-is-key-new-tech-reduces-paperwork-increases-police-efficiency-in-delta-8870300 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos