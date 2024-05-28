Innovation Ceilings: Breaking down barriers to diverse talent and potential





The tech industry remains male-dominated, with only 28% of the industry workforce being women, but it is also becoming more middle class, with only 9% of tech employees reportedly coming from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

For start-ups, where venture capital funding is the number one goal, it’s been five years since we started focusing on this sector and the outlook hasn’t changed much. Women-led businesses still secure only 2% of the equity funding invested in UK companies, while less than 0.4% of venture capital funding in the UK has been given to black founders (2009-2019). This lack of diverse investment translates into a real loss of $4.4 trillion for women and minority-owned businesses. Equity funding is also concentrated in the Golden Triangle of the South East, where 20 local authorities account for 58% of UK equity funding. Think about it: out of the 317 local authorities in the UK, just 20 account for 58% of funding. What is so special about those boroughs? Imagine as a business owner: if less than 10% of your employees were productive, you would have to seriously consider whether to fire them. Representation and funding issues are pervasive and have huge impacts.

As statistics show, the problem of underrepresentation is big, and despite renewed focus on the issue, there has been no change. In 2020, it was estimated that at the current pace, it will be 12 years before gender equality is achieved in the tech sector. But it has been too late, and even slower as we see DEI efforts being rolled back by giants such as Zoom, Snapchat, Google, and Meta under political pressure from both sides of the Atlantic. That we are moving backwards, rather than forwards, calls into question the tech industry’s understanding and commitment to change. Just like the Instagram feeds covered in black squares after the murder of George Floyd, the big tech companies and their DEI pledges seem like merely superficial allyship. To make a difference, allyship needs to be substantive, not symbolic. It needs to have meaning beyond the action itself, and most importantly, it needs to be sustained.

Change doesn't come by just recognising a problem – it comes by constantly examining the problem and finding actionable ways to make a difference. At OneTech, we conducted research in collaboration with Dr Angela Martinez-Dye, Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship at Loughborough University, to identify pain points within the wider issue of under-representation that need to be recognised and addressed.

The first major finding was that women, people of color, and people from diverse socio-economic backgrounds often lack not only awareness of development opportunities, but also access to the tools, education, and expertise. This is driven by lower self-confidence and lower levels of education compared to their more advantaged peers, which translates into unequal access to social and financial capital, community assets, and connections.

Our research also found that lack of representation is a recipe for future lack of representation: underserved communities don't see themselves as belonging in the tech and digital startup world, which leads to a lack of diversity in the sector at all roles and levels, and more importantly, those in power don't see there being a problem.

So breaking through the ceiling through education and inspiring more people from underserved communities to start their own businesses will only have the compounding effect of allowing others to see people like them in the industry, ending the cycle of underrepresentation.

Reshaping access to capital is one of the main academic outcomes from our research: while it may seem like the pinnacle of tech is venture capital backing, what's even more shocking than the small percentage of VC funding provided to minority- and women-led startups is that only 0.0032% of startups ever receive VC funding in the first place.

An excessive focus on venture capital funding, despite its rarity, is one of the main reasons why startup founders, especially from disadvantaged communities, lack knowledge about the wider funding landscape. It's important to remember that not all companies are set up with the purpose of raising venture capital. 75% of UK companies are service-oriented, which is a model that doesn't lend itself to venture capital funding. Not all products or business models make sense for venture capital.

In our programs, we teach founders that they need to understand the ambitions and potential of their business and then find the right structure, team composition, business and funding model. For many founders, a more suitable and sustainable way to grow in the early stages is through bootstrapping, grants or crowdfunding without wasting time and valuable resources chasing investments. The key is to move away from the narrow VC ecosystem to other funding models that open up new avenues and unthinkable opportunities.

But if the trends remain the same and so do the statistics, we also recognize that we need to provide the next generation of entrepreneurs with even more critical skills and training to tackle this problem. Basic entrepreneurial education needs to focus on all aspects of the startup journey, not just provide funding. That’s why we’ve partnered with traditional universities, such as the University of Derby, to promote entrepreneurial education among a cohort of students who tend to be more socially diverse than older universities. By playing our new educational tool, the Startup Board Game, participants will gain the critical skills and knowledge they need to launch and scale a startup. By understanding the language and journey of entrepreneurship, they will gain the skills they need to be the leaders and entrepreneurs of the future. If we don’t influence the next generation now to understand their options and make the change we want to see, the gap will continue to widen. If we don’t work hard now for future generations, underserved communities may never see the ceiling at all.

While some progress has been made, limitations to innovation remain a reality. For the UK to become a tech powerhouse (the government plans for half of Europe’s unicorns to be headquartered in the UK in 10 years’ time), we need diversity of thought, perspective, funding and, crucially, new ideas. Diversity across the tech sector is a stated goal of the current government, in part through the Levelling Up Plan, and it is paramount that this happens to break the vicious cycle we currently see. This can only be achieved in a heterogeneous rather than homogenous ecosystem. This is why one of our key focuses must be the education of the next generation. To really make a big change, we need to close the education gap. This means helping young people understand their options early, rather than only finding out about alternative paths when it’s too late.

