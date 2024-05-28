How AI and Innovation Will Impact Beauty Retail Revenues





Guests at the FUTURE FACE BeautyTech Workshop Summit experience Lucibel.le's LED red light OVE… [+] mask.

Laura Mansell

VivaTech week saw a flurry of beauty retail innovation announcements around artificial intelligence, social commerce, personalization and the industry's intersection with wellness, both at the actual tech fair in Paris and beyond.

At VivaTech, LOral Group unveiled its latest innovations in hyper-personalization powered by generative AI, notably LOral Paris Beauty Genius, a Gen AI-powered beauty assistant, and a new creator partnership with Meta.

Emperia has announced a partnership with Walmart to build a new social virtual retail experience curated by digital creators, where customers can interact with both brands and creators in an immersive, social atmosphere. This follows Emperia's virtual shopping experiences with L'Occitane, Hugo Boss, Lacoste and others.

Loral has also partnered with Walmart alongside Snapchat for virtual hair dye try-ons: US customers can scan a QR code on a box of Loral's Feria hair dye to virtually try on different hair colors via an augmented reality toolkit and preview the results, while also receiving advice on how to most effectively use the products to achieve their goals.

Following on from partnerships with Asics and Adidas, FSL's Web3-based fitness and wellness app STEPN has announced a new app, STEPN GO, where users can share their sneakers with app newbies and share revenue to start a new fitness journey. Users can now send messages to other players' avatars while running. The game also introduces new tokens that can be earned by walking, jogging or running in digital NFT sneakers.

Ahead of the series of announcements on Tuesday, executives from Loral Group, Emperia and STEPN — Delphine Helin, Global Beauty Tech Director at YSL Beauty; Gil Regeff, Chief Marketing Officer at Emperia; and Sti Rastogi Mangani, CEO of STEPN — participated in a panel discussion, “Engagement 360: Online, Offline, the Bottom Line,” at the FUTURE FACE Beauty Tech Workshop Summit, held in Paris in partnership with Hollywood Labs.

Joined by Jana Bobosikova, co-founder of Estée Lauder-backed community commerce platform KIKI World, Yasmin Zeinab, founder of buzzy bodycare startup Abi Am, and Neal Robert, co-founder of bem.buiders, the games creators behind The Sandboxes and The Art of The Runway, the executives discussed gamification, the technology powering hyper-personalization and social shopping, the value they bring to brand-consumer interactions, and the ultimate impact on the bottom line.

Helin shared insights about YSL's Scent Station, an in-store consultation based on neuroscience that addresses consumers' struggle to find the right scent for them. The cutting-edge experience, which offers personalized scent advice via a neuro-connected headset using EEG (electroencephalography) technology, has impressive conversion statistics: in a pilot in Dubai, over 80% of customers purchased two of the three scents suggested.

Zeinab introduced Abi Ams' new Near Field Communication (NFC) chipped packaging, a way for her brand to stay close to her community as it transitions from DTC to TikTok Shop and then to retail through Sephora next year. Meanwhile, Robert spoke about how beauty brands can most effectively make their presence felt in the gaming world. The key words were authenticity and meaningful experiences that resonate with Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences.

The FUTURE FACE AI to ROI panel will feature Camila Toro, Aurora Straton from Google, Nicolas Borgis from EPAM, and more. [+] IFF's Klein Manetta will host from Hollywood.

Laura Mansell

Another panel, “From AI to ROI: How Artificial Intelligence is Boosting the Business of Beauty,” featured Klein Manetta, IFF Global Innovation Director; Nicolas Borghis, Managing Director of Digital Engagement at EPAM France; Aurora Straton, Creative Lead at Google; and Camila Toro, Fashion AI Forecaster at Google and GalaxAI Couture.

At IFF, Manetta helped develop ScentCube, an AI algorithm used to create the Puig Group brand and Charlotte Tilbury's new neuro-fragrance line, Collection of Emotions, helping to identify the different emotions evoked by scent harmonies. IFF works across the sectors of bioscience, health and food & beverage; in the fragrance sector, clients include Givenchy and new wellbeing fragrance brand Vyrao.

Most recently at Google, Straton worked on a geospatial AR experience for Dior's Miss Dior fragrance at Macy's in New York. Toro spoke from his perspective as an artist about the need to ensure inclusivity and diversity when using AI technology. EPAM worked with Sephora in the US to create an in-store experience, and Borgis also introduced a new audio-visual AI application for Estée Lauder for the visually impaired.

FUTURE FACE guests try out Dolce & Gabbana's FffaceMe filters, which debuted in the collection… [+] The brand was launched in New York.

Laura Mansell

Emperia and six FUTURE FACE innovation partners hosted mini masterclasses for C-level guests from the luxury beauty industry and workshops showcasing practical applications of their respective technologies with interactive hands-on demonstrations.

The workshops were conducted by Beyond Studio and FFFace Me, creative studios that use mixed reality technologies such as geospatial filters and AR mirrors for both social marketing and driving customers into stores, and whose clients include Prada and Dolce & Gabbana, respectively.

KIKI World unveiled both its exclusive direct-to-consumer beauty products, including nail pens, face paints and reusable eye patches, as well as its new SaaS platform enterprise arm, through the launch of its KIKI World x FUTURE FACE Swipe campaign.

POAP Studio, which creates digital badges and social tokens as NFT collectibles for physical events for the likes of Sephora and Christian Louboutin, also had a show, while The Sandbox walked guests through its new gaming partnership with DRESSX and how digital collectibles can be used as social media assets to further enhance omnichannel experiences.

On the product innovation front, Lucibel.le hosted a hands-on session with the OVE Mask. The French LED technology company recently partnered with Christian Dior Beauty to develop a co-branded device for use in its flagship spas, which uses the principles of red light photobiomodulation to rejuvenate the skin and is also said to prolong the effects of Botox injections, garnering attention.

