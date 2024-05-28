Loral Middle East and Astrolab Launch TechQuest Challenge to Advance Beauty Tech in the Region





Of the 535 local startups identified, 14 were shortlisted for Loral Middle East’s next generation beauty tech innovation.

Loral Middle East and Astrolab have launched a new initiative called Loral TechQuest, which aims to support home-grown startups in the UAE and Saudi Arabia developing innovative and impactful beauty technologies for Loral Middle East.

TechQuest is the regional semi-final of Loral's larger “Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program,” which fosters open innovation and the co-creation of novel beauty solutions by cultivating promising startups across South Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa.

The Vital Role of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in the Middle East

Furthermore, the program, a first for the region, highlights the vital role that SMEs play in driving innovation and economic growth across the Middle East, with over 94% of all companies in the UAE and 99.5% of companies in Saudi Arabia falling into this category. Furthermore, through TechQuest, Loral Middle East aims to accelerate government efforts to increase the competitiveness of this vital sector.

TechQuest is part of the Loral Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program. (Courtesy of) Rigorous startup evaluation and selection

Additionally, 14 finalists were selected from an initial pool of 535 startups to develop operational solutions in areas such as warehouse optimization, data fragmentation, AI for social listening, AI for regulatory affairs, etc. After rigorous evaluation, four companies were declared TechQuest winners: Exponential Solutions (10xDS) for AI for regulatory affairs, Ahad Security Transforming for its contributions in data fragmentation, Yango Robotics for advancements in warehouse optimization, and Aim Technologies for their innovative social listening AI.

Read more: Beauty industry thrives: Saudis are top buyers of cosmetics

Pilot projects, global expansion opportunities

These innovators will have a unique opportunity to pilot their solutions with Loral decision makers and technology experts, receiving valuable feedback, data, mentorship and support to accelerate commercialization in the region. Additionally, the four TechQuest winners will advance to the Loral Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program Grand Final in Singapore in October 2024, where they will compete against other finalist startups from India and Southeast Asia for the chance to develop pilot projects across five challenge themes: Consumer Experience, Content and Media, New Commerce and Tech for Good. Successful pilots in the SAPMENA region may also lead to global opportunities to collaborate with Loral around the world.

Olfa Messaoudi, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at Loral Middle East. (Courtesy of Loral's Purpose and Innovation Ecosystem)

Olfa Messaoudi, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Loral Middle East, said: “Loral's overarching purpose is to create beauty that moves the world and embrace technology as a catalyst for change. The Group has a tradition of pushing the boundaries of beauty innovation and continues to do so with methods and initiatives that hone entrepreneurial spirit and pioneering talent. SMEs are the backbone of a country's economy and are often at the forefront of innovation. At Loral TechQuest, we want to further explore the agility, creativity and competitiveness of SMEs to find beauty solutions that drive positive change. Startups in the UAE and Saudi Arabia will have the opportunity to shape the future of beauty technology in a supportive and dynamic environment.”

Combining startup agility with enterprise depth

Roland Daher, CEO of AstroLabs, said: “We have always been committed to blending the agility of startups with the infrastructure and depth of incumbents to enable the transformation of key growing industries. Further, LOreal TechQuest is a demonstration of this commitment, providing regional startups with rapid access and the opportunity to validate and accelerate their entry into the broader LOral ecosystem. Furthermore, bridging this gap will ensure that market innovations flow seamlessly into real-world applications at industry giants like LOral Middle East.”

For more news, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economymiddleeast.com/news/loreal-middle-east-astrolabs-launch-techquest-challenge-fueling-beauty-tech-advancements-in-the-region/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos