Innovative Energy: Space-Based Solar Power and Airborne Wind Turbines





For thousands of years, humans have sought to harness the energy of the four elements: earth, wind, sun, and water. Wind powers ships and factories, water turns wheels, the sun creates heat to light fires, and the earth itself creates pressure and hot springs.

This quest never stops. Rather, it is intensifying as global demand for fossil-free energy grows. The challenge lies in managing all that raw energy.

Space Solar Reflector

In one second, the sun releases as much energy as humanity consumes in 20,000 years, and the portion of the energy that reaches Earth each hour is enough to meet the world's electricity needs for a year.

Innovations that can capture and use this energy more efficiently would represent a giant leap towards moving away from fossil fuels.

On February 4, 1993, a bright spot five kilometers wide flew from France to Russia at eight kilometers per second. It was in orbit about 350 kilometers above the Earth's surface and was caused by a 20-meter-wide reflective screen installed by the Russian Federal Space Agency next to the Mir space station.

Russia had other objectives and the project was abandoned after a few years, but now space engineers at the University of Glasgow have published new research into what they believe could be a viable option for increasing solar power output on Earth.

Modern technology has made reflective screens cheaper, more efficient and easier to install, and they can be automatically aimed at larger solar farms, adding around 20 minutes of power each day. If they can no longer direct energy towards the solar farms, they can also be pointed in a neutral direction to avoid interference.

Dr Onur Çelik, corresponding author of the paper, said: “Solar power can be one of the key accelerators in the race to reach net zero, helping to mitigate the global effects of climate change by reducing reliance on fossil fuels.”

Algae biofuel

Algal biofuels first caught the attention of major oil companies about 20 years ago, and hundreds of millions of dollars have been poured into research since then. By cultivating microalgae in controlled environments, these microorganisms photosynthesize with sunlight and carbon dioxide to produce oil-rich biomass. Mature algae are harvested and the oil extracted and processed into biofuel.

Algae can be grown on marginal land, has high yield potential, and is relatively easy to refine. However, early efforts to scale up algal biofuel production have faced challenges, especially in terms of scalability and efficiency under environmental constraints. Current efforts are focused on improving algae strains to improve productivity and resilience. The goal is to develop a product that is nine times more productive than, for example, palm biodiesel.

For example, algae biofuel company Virido claims to have already achieved seven times higher oil productivity compared to wild algae, and is joining the challenge of decarbonizing heavy transportation sectors such as aviation, shipping, and long-haul trucking.

The innovation challenge

Carl Bergmann, Vattenfall's longtime head of research and development, has watched technological developments for decades, and he says there's a clear difference between an interesting idea and a great invention. Climate and competition are the main drivers for innovators to make products cheaper, cleaner and more efficient. Only solutions that meet both demands can be sustainable in the long term.

“When there's already a solution on the market, the new alternative has to be significantly better for us to want to change,” he says.

“It's not just about technology, but maybe it's also about people, their habits, their knowledge and the infrastructure that surrounds the technology.”

Sand Battery

In the town of Kankaanpää in western Finland, 100 tons of sand are packed into two sturdy steel tanks separated by insulation. On sunny or windy days, excess energy from nearby solar and wind farms heats the sand to about 600 degrees. In contrast to water, which has a much lower boiling point, sand and other solid materials can store much more energy per unit.

This innovation has already proven significantly better than the alternative of burning fossil fuels for heating, reducing emissions from some district heating networks by around 70 percent.

“This is an important step towards the scaling up of sand battery technology,” Liisa Nascali, chief operating officer at Polar Knight Energy, the company driving the innovation, said in an interview with euronews.green.

High altitude wind power

At an altitude of about 300 meters, the wind currents are much stronger than at an altitude of around 100 meters that conventional wind turbines reach. This force can be harnessed to generate twice the power, and eight times more power compared to a small 35-meter turbine. But the solution is not to build a 300-meter monopile, and different technologies such as kites, drones and helium lift turbines are being tested to reach this untapped source of power. The turbines are fixed to the ground with wires that send electricity to the power grid.

The solution has other advantages, such as being mobile and requiring little on-ground infrastructure, making it particularly attractive for remote or hard-to-reach areas.

“Airborne wind energy is a revolutionary renewable energy technology that is ideally suited for off-grid power generation in remote locations on a small scale, and has the potential to disrupt the global energy economy on a large scale,” Kitepower co-founder Roland Schmehl explains on the company's website.

What's next?

It's too early to tell whether cars will run on algae biofuel or homes will be powered by kites flying 1,000 feet above the ground, but what's certain is that we'll need multiple energy sources, Bergman said.

“There is no silver bullet. Meeting renewable energy demand requires multiple energy sources. In my 20 years as an R&D manager, I've seen wind and solar power become the cheapest electricity production technologies. I've also seen the discussion shift from being primarily about hardware to being about information and data. Now, with advances in AI, there are a lot of incredible opportunities that we're only just beginning to see.”

