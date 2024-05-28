I need help with data mapping in Google Sheets – Questions & Answers





Hey, guys,

I'm currently using the free version of Make to automate data entry into a Google Spreadsheet document, but am having issues with data mapping. Here's what I've done so far and the issues I'm facing:

What I'm trying to achieve:

I want to automate the process of adding rows to a Google Spreadsheet document using specific data fields from another source.

Setup Details: Scenario: Created a new scenario on Make.com. Module: Google Sheets module.[行の追加]I am using it in Action: Google Spreadsheets: The first row of a Google Spreadsheet document has the following headers: Image, Image Alt Text, Featured, Title, Summary, Category, Author, Link, Slug, and Date.

When I run the scenario, the data doesn't match up correctly with the columns in the Google Spreadsheet. The output I see is:

What I've tried: I've verified that the Google Spreadsheet has the correct headers. I've run tests with sample data. Possible limitations:

I understand that the free version has limitations such as number of modules per scenario, number of operations per month, etc. Could this be affecting my setup?

Question: Are there any specific limitations in the free version that I should be aware of that could cause this issue? Are there any tips or best practices for setting up data mapping with Google Sheets on Make.com?

Thank you for your cooperation!

Hi @thecsiz, welcome to the Make community!

If you want to add a row to a GSheet, you need to add a Google Spreadsheet module called “Add Row.” Is this already a step in your scenario?

1 Likes

Yes, adding a row to a Google Spreadsheet is already a step in my scenario. The problem I keep running into is that the headers of a Google Spreadsheet document don't seem to be accessible in Make.com, so I can't target the specific columns I want to update in my scenario.

I've verified that the headers are correctly placed in the first row of my Google Sheets and have successfully connected the sheets in Make.com, but when I try to map data fields, the columns from my Google Sheets are not appearing in the module configuration, which is why my data is either misaligned or not populated at all.

ah I see.

How did you select the spreadsheet in the Add Row module?

Did you select from all, select by path, or enter manually?

If you enter it manually, there are no headers displayed – you have to know in advance which columns are where.

1 Likes

