19 tech leaders reveal the secrets of big tech companies

Launching a startup and surviving for more than five years is a feat, especially in the technology industry. It seems like a miracle that a startup can launch and not only survive but become a major player that dominates its market. But it does happen. You have probably seen one or more products today from big companies like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Meta, etc. All of these companies belong to a small group of companies known as Big Tech by both industry leaders and the general public.

So what's the secret to these superstars' success? While the timing of their emergence and rise certainly played a role, there are also a number of smart strategies that helped them maintain their leadership positions, as well as growth tactics that other tech industry leaders have studied and adopted over the years. Below, 19 members of the Forbes Technology Council share Big Tech's top secrets, why they're so influential, and how any company can benefit from them.

1. Building a healthy and thriving ecosystem

While smaller companies can be siloed and secretive, large technology companies are committed to building healthy, vibrant ecosystems and partner networks around their technology, which allows them to dramatically reduce customer acquisition costs while also scaling and innovating with their technology. – Stacey Shulman, Intel Corporation

2. Use AI

Large tech companies have been among the first to jump on game-changing technologies, such as driving the rise of artificial intelligence through platforms like Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini. Every organization should take note of how these companies are moving toward an AI future and focus on both building AI-powered products and leveraging AI for different use cases across their teams. – Michael DeCesare, Abnormal Security

3. Don’t wait for the perfect solution

Leading technology companies are known for fostering continuous innovation and boldly exploring solutions others might not think of. Instead of waiting for the perfect solution, they take incremental steps toward their end goal, driving short-term impact while setting themselves up for long-term success. Creating a safe space for experimentation, accepting failure as part of the process, and leveraging data and insights are the keys to success. – Nadji Petit, Schneider Electric

4. Leverage technology to deliver a better customer experience

Companies in other industries can also benefit from emulating Big Tech's habit of leveraging technology to deliver better customer experiences. Companies like Amazon and Netflix are great examples of what this looks like at scale, and it's no longer just for B2C companies. Personalizing customer experiences through technology allows companies to increase operational efficiencies and cultivate a more satisfied customer base. – Eric Giesecke, Planet DDS

5. Revamp your strategic plan presentation

Recently, we started experimenting with the Amazon Six Page Concept. Instead of creating a PowerPoint outlining our strategic initiatives and plans, we write a concise six-page narrative that outlines our measurable results, lessons learned, and strategic plan. We add a more detailed appendix to support our high-level narrative. This approach forces us to think at a much deeper level than a PowerPoint presentation can. – Dave Todaro, Ascendle

6. Shift to data-driven decision making

A best practice that SMEs can learn from Big Tech is a systematic shift to a data-driven decision-making culture. Big Tech companies are investing in analytics and big data to understand current and future market trends, consumer behavior, and operational efficiencies. This helps in improving products and optimizing processes. – Parul Batra, neuro42

7. Establish a culture of innovation and experimentation

Tech giants like Google, Tesla, and Microsoft thrive on innovation. They prioritize exploring new ideas and embracing calculated risks. The longevity of your business depends on your ability to innovate and adapt. Establish a culture of innovation and experimentation. This creates a dynamic environment where employees can learn, grow rapidly, and find deep satisfaction in their work. – Venkat Viswanathan, LatentView Analytics

8. Establish strategic partnerships

Large technology companies often innovate by acquiring technology companies and integrating their products. Small businesses can hardly afford to compete in such mergers and acquisitions, but they can partner with software development companies that specialize in innovation-as-a-service projects and leverage their expertise to build the next great digital product you need. – Dimitar Dimitrov, Accedia

9. Adopt VOC technology

Big tech companies are known for adopting extensive voice-of-customer methodologies to ensure that everything they do, from product development to customer experience, is done with the customer in mind. This strategy can be replicated by companies of any size, but it takes discipline and commitment to truly understand what customers want and need. – Russ Kennedy, Nasuni

10. Emulate a platform approach

The disruptive big tech strategy to emulate is the platform approach. This model transforms businesses into dynamic ecosystems – think Amazon and its third-party sellers – allowing them to integrate external innovation, accelerate growth, diversify their market presence and open up new revenue streams by tapping into the creativity of a broader community. – Nicola Sfondrini, PWC

11. Embark on a path of continuous improvement and innovation

Most successful large technology companies are on a path of continuous improvement and innovation. This is achieved through a variety of means, including internal business processes, R&D, external consultants, partnerships, and acquisitions. Companies of all sizes would be wise to emulate this strategy. In today's world, no business can thrive without continuous improvement and innovation. – Henry Patishman, Regula

12. Prioritize impact

Focus on ease of use and solving the solution first, not on abstract ideas like innovation and efficiency. Work today is hard, complex, and dynamic, so no decision or strategy should get in the way of how you get work done or the meaningful outcomes you're looking for. Prioritize impact. – Ed Jennings, Quickbase

13. Prioritize strong and evolving cybersecurity

Businesses would be wise to follow Big Tech's lead in focusing on cybersecurity. Big Tech companies understand the importance of protecting digital assets and customer data. Prioritizing cybersecurity helps businesses defend themselves against threats and build trust with their customers. Implementing security protocols, educating employees, and staying up to date on the latest security technologies is essential. – Tobias Casey, Anteris

14. Decide on a strategy and execute it

One underrated habit is to have a strategy and stick to it. Whether that's a go-to-market approach and see how things work or a focus on one item and then move forward, stick to it. Many small businesses bounce between approaches, unnecessarily slowing things down. Narrow your focus and hone whatever approach you take. – Jordan Yallen, MetaTope

15. Study and learn from your competitors

Striving to be the best means copying from the best. Companies should benchmark the practices of top companies in every area, including product strategy, innovation, employee development, and cybersecurity. Then consider which practices make sense to adopt in their own company. – Ameesh Divatia, Baffle, Inc.

16. Empower your builders

In general, Big Tech companies truly empower builders, which drives innovation, provides better user experiences, and creates more business value. Too often, companies treat builders as worker bees who take on tasks, rather than partners who help develop meaningful business solutions. Big Tech companies empower builders to make the best decisions in their fields. – Ken Kao, Rad AI

17. Adopt a formal planning approach

Large technology companies excel at focusing investments on key projects through structured operational plans. Smaller companies can also benefit from adopting formal plans for prioritizing agile yet impactful initiatives. This strategy supports both growth and adaptability. – Hemant Sahani, VMware

18. Work backwards

One effective big tech strategy to emulate is the reverse approach. This method starts with customer needs and ensures that innovation directly addresses real problems. It's highly effective for any business focused on customer-centric innovation because it fosters collaboration across teams, clarifies the product vision, and integrates iterative feedback. – Anand Santhanam, Amazon Web Services

19. Embrace remote and flexible work options

Many leading technology companies have been pioneers in offering remote work options, with proven results in increased employee satisfaction and productivity. By emulating this approach, companies can tap into a global talent pool, reduce overhead costs, and improve work-life balance for their teams. Adopting flexible work policies can also make your company more attractive to top talent, especially in highly competitive fields. – Jagadish Gokavarapu, Wissen Infotech

