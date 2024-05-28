CA could require tech companies to disclose AI training data





In summary

Rep. Jackie Irwin is one of Congress' top tech industry experts and sometime advocates, and right now she's working on technology rather than artificial intelligence.

Democratic Rep. Jackie Irwin, a former tech industry insider, is taking on the industry with a sweeping bill that would require artificial intelligence developers to disclose the data they use to train their systems.

Consumer trust in AI systems hasn't grown as quickly as industry adoption, Irwin said at the hearing last month, and many consumers have legitimate questions about how these AI systems and services are made.

It's notable that Rep. Irwin has voiced concerns about AI because she is one of Congress' top experts on and sometime advocates for the tech industry.

As a young engineer at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, she was tasked with troubleshooting the launch of the U.S. Navy's Trident II nuclear missile, becoming Congress' only working rocket scientist.

She is a former engineer at Teledyne Technologies, a global aerospace and technology conglomerate headquartered in Irwin's hometown of Thousand Oaks.

She co-chairs the California Assembly Technology and Innovation Caucus and the National Legislative Task Force on AI, Cybersecurity and Privacy.

She's also a favorite of big tech companies, having once authored a bill that was criticized for weakening digital privacy protections in California to serve the tech industry, where her family has deep ties. At the time, her husband was chief operating officer of Amazon-owned Ring.

Prominent lobbying group TechNet named her its Legislator of the Year in 2017.

But now TechNet and nearly every lobbying group representing big tech companies oppose her latest bill, Assembly Bill 2013. The influential California Chamber of Commerce also opposes the bill, and last week the state Assembly voted 56-8 to send the measure to the Senate.

Last month, Chamber of Commerce Rep. Ronak Daylami told the Assembly's Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee, on which Irwin sits, that Irwin's bill could expose closely guarded trade secrets held by tech companies.

Daylami said that while it may not be obvious on the surface, the expertise and judgement, and the actual selection of data and datasets chosen to train a particular AI model, is itself unique.

Learn more about the lawmakers mentioned in this article.

Can disclosure help avoid AI bias?

But Irwin said the move would give consumers a powerful tool to better understand emerging technology that has raised privacy concerns after revelations that tech companies were using copyrighted material such as facial recognition, social media posts, artwork and news articles to train artificial intelligence software.

Irwin said mandatory disclosure of training data could also help prevent potential bias in AI software's decision-making.

She said she became intrigued by the issue after hearing a physician group discuss using AI for drug dispensing at a recent National Conference of State Legislatures. The problem, she said, is that companies aren't required to disclose the data they used to train their systems, so it's not clear whether such systems have inherent bias.

What if, she wondered, it was like a clinical drug trial, testing a drug only on suburban, white men, rather than a diverse patient population whose bodies might respond differently?

With these AI medical devices, it's important to be sure you know what groups they were trained on, she said.

More broadly, Haley Tsukayama, a legislative advocate at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, likened the disclosure requirements to being able to read the list of ingredients in a meal.

She says that sometimes it's much easier to parse an ingredients list than to taste the dish at the end and figure out what's in it.

Irwin owns Amazon and tech stocks.

The AI ​​Disclosure Bill is not Irwin's first foray into technology regulation since joining the House in 2014.

Irwin's office released a non-exhaustive list of 13 tech- and cybersecurity-related bills he has authored, most of which have passed. Several of those bills have also been opposed by the tech industry, which has donated at least $288,000 to his campaigns over the years, according to the Digital Democracy Database.

Since 2015, Irwins' votes have aligned with TechNet's position on bills 28 percent of the time, according to an analysis by Digital Democracy.

But her most controversial tech bill was a 2019 bill that critics said would weaken the state's landmark California Consumer Privacy Act. The law gives Californians legal power to order tech companies to tell them what personal information they've collected about them, and allows customers to ask the companies to delete that information and not sell it.

At the time, Irwin's husband, John, was chief operating officer of Amazon-owned Ring, raising questions about a conflict of interest given the company was subject to privacy laws.

Councilwoman Jackie Irwin speaks with colleagues Eloise Gummez Reyes and Christopher Ward during a plenary session of the council on January 22, 2024. Photo by Fred Greaves for CalMatters.

Irwin maintained that this was not the case. She told Politico at the time that she was uncomfortable with the inference that she worked for her husband's company, given her professional background and expertise.

Jon Irwin has since left Amazon to become COO of Centegix, a technology company that makes wearable emergency alerts and security systems for schools and other facilities, according to his LinkedIn page.

Last year, he told state ethics officials that the family had sold between $300,000 and $3 million worth of Amazon stock, which state ethics officials allow lawmakers to report the value of a wide range of stock portfolios when filing annual financial disclosure forms.

Irwins made at least $60,000 last year from investments in cryptocurrency, AI and semiconductors, according to his disclosure documents.

In an interview with CalMatters last week, Irwin declined to provide more precise figures for her Amazon sales or discuss her recent tech investments. She said she was following state ethics disclosure requirements and that investments by her and her husband were not factored into her decision-making process.

“I make every decision based on what's best for my constituents,” she said. “No one questions anything I make, so we always take great care in every decision.”

Rather, she said she became interested in technology and cybersecurity law because her background made it a natural fit, and she makes it a point to educate her fellow lawmakers about the topic.

Talk to any of my coworkers. I took most of my coworkers' phones and I said, “Oh my gosh, your phone is tracking you. These apps are tracking you. Turn off your location device, turn on two-factor authentication,” she said. At caucuses, I stand up and tell people how to make their phones more secure.

Tsukayama, the legislative advocate at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, asserts that Irwin knows as much, if not more, about complex technology issues than anyone else in Congress, even if digital consumer rights groups sometimes oppose her bills.

“We don't always agree with her, but it's rarely because she misunderstands how technology works,” Tsukayama said.

CalMatters economics reporter Levi Sumagaysay and data reporter Jeremia Kimelman contributed to this story.

