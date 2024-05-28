Tom Kalil's Renaissance Philanthropies seeks wealthy science funders





Not many people have the president's ear. Tom Kalil has served in that position twice. He served on the National Economic Council throughout the Clinton Administration and as Assistant to the President for Technology and Economic Policy, where he worked on projects like the National Nanotechnology Initiative and the BRAIN Initiative to understand nature's most complex machines. He then served in the Office of Science and Technology Policy for all eight years of the Obama Administration, including as Deputy Director for Technology and Innovation during the president's second term.

Khalil has also held key roles at the Clinton Global Initiative, the University of California, Berkeley and the Center for American Progress. Most recently, he worked with billionaire Eric Schmidt at Schmidt Futures, a science and technology focused philanthropy. In May, Khalil launched and became CEO of Renaissance Philanthropy, which aims to recruit high net worth individuals, families and foundations to fund transformative science, technology and innovation projects.

Khalil had a wide-ranging conversation with Worth and summarized the conversation by focusing on the most impactful points.

How would you describe what you've done in your life so far?

I think the key is to identify ambitious goals that the country can and should achieve, and then mobilize the resources necessary to achieve those goals. I did this for both Presidents Clinton and Obama, and after I left the White House in 2017, Eric Schmidt and I [am] His work continues today through Renaissance Philanthropy.

Was there a particular incident or inspiration that made you want to take this course?

I became interested in these issues in the late 1980s because there was concern that the United States was not investing enough in science and technology and was losing market share not only in traditional industries like automobiles, steel, and machine tools, but also in high-tech areas like semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, so one of my first jobs was to represent the semiconductor industry in Washington, DC.

In 1992, I went to Little Rock to work on the issues team for then-Governor Clinton's presidential campaign. I had the opportunity to write several position papers for the Governor on science and technology. I then went to work for the National Economic Council and helped bring those ideas to fruition.

Can you remember a time or two when things didn't go well, and what lesson did you learn from that experience?

One of the things that really struck me was how concentrated the federal government's ability to invest in science and innovation is in a relatively small number of agencies. On national security, you have agencies like DARPA. [the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency]

I believed we needed to make these investments not just in national security, but in other areas like education and lifelong learning, so I persuaded the President. [Obama] I suggested this was a good idea and we should try it, but in the end it didn't get the support of Congress.

recently [in 2023]they funded the National Centre for Advanced Educational Development (NCADE) and one thing I learned there is that you should never mistake a clear perspective for a short-range perspective and that just because you have a good idea doesn’t mean it will come to fruition anytime soon.

A lot of your work involves advising very powerful people. Are there any moments when you get together with the president for intimate discussions?

One example of an idea I worked on that the President supported and was personally involved in was our STEM initiative. [science, technology, engineering, and math] Education: This is an example of President Obama's personal involvement.

For example, we have built a coalition of more than 300 organizations committed to helping develop and recruit 100,000 high-quality math and science teachers.

There are universities, the National Science Foundation, DARPA, and plenty of venture capitalists pouring money into science, technology, and innovation. Why do we need additional sources of funding?

Let's say a philanthropist wants to try something new, and they don't need to get 60 votes in the U.S. Senate to do it.[On the other hand]two young scientists [Adam Marblestone and Sam Rodriques] I pointed out that there are incredibly important science and technology projects out there that are hard to execute as a venture-backed startup. [a VC]They'll say, “Come back in X number of years when the technology risk is gone.”

These projects are hard to execute in an academic environment because they require a larger group than a single academic lab. So their proposal was to create a nonprofit science startup, funded by charity, that would allow them to work on things that are hard to monetize. But [have] A startup-like organizational structure allows us to do things that are very difficult to do in an academic environment.

These are projects that aim to reduce the cost of brain mapping by a factor of 100. [E11 Bio]Reducing the cost of single-cell proteomics by 100- to 1000-fold [Parallel Squared]We are developing technologies needed for MRV (monitoring, reporting and verification) for ocean-based carbon dioxide removal. [[C][価値がある].

Our ongoing research suggests that younger, wealthier millennials are less interested in and donate to philanthropy, and have less faith in its effectiveness. How are you addressing this challenge?

I think there is a certain type of agenda setting that inspires philanthropy. And it consists of several components. The first is the goal. If I told you the goal and you were a philanthropist, you would think, “Oh, this is an important part of my legacy.” The second is “Why now?”. What has changed in the world that made something that was previously impossible now within reach? The third is “Why does philanthropy have an important role to play?”. How can philanthropy act as a catalyst for subsequent funding by governments or the private sector?

What are some examples of what you're most looking forward to?

One project currently being supported is Forest Neurotech, which is developing focused ultrasound on a chip, which could lead to the development of new, less invasive brain-machine interfaces that could improve not only our fundamental understanding of neuroscience, but also our ability to intervene in hard-to-treat conditions like depression.

Looking at the broader picture, I think there are opportunities not just for AI but for other technologies as well — simulation, self-driving labs, large datasets — that could dramatically accelerate the pace of scientific research…

If you could speak to our readers, what would you say to them?

Identify an issue they are passionate about and strive to work with people who have deep expertise in that area and can offer creative ideas about what philanthropy can do.

What we're excited about is partnering with these philanthropists to A, understand what they care about, and B, help them identify opportunities for change and provide philanthropic support for some of these projects.

