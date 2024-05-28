Innoviz teams up with Ecomotion Community to host annual meeting





With over 16,000 members and 750 startups, EcoMotion is a dynamic and growing global community in the smart mobility sector. The community creates a platform for startups to connect and collaborate with other community members including global industry, investors and the public sector to showcase the latest innovations in mobility. EcoMotion's mission is to advance the smart mobility sector through technology by helping startups scale and addressing the challenges of the global mobility ecosystem.

Innoviz's hosting of the community's annual meeting comes at a promising time as major brands such as Mercedes and BMW are introducing highly automated driving to consumers in the U.S. and Europe. We believe Innoviz played a key role in helping BMW achieve Level 3 autonomous driving with its L3 Personal Pilot feature this year. The company is also working with Volkswagen to develop autonomous capabilities for its ID. Buzz light commercial vehicle.

“It's been an exciting year for the automotive industry, especially the autonomous vehicle sector, with many automakers achieving advanced levels of autonomy,” said Omer Keilav, CEO and co-founder of Innoviz. “Hosting EcoMotion Assembly 2024 highlights our commitment to driving innovation and fostering collaboration that will lay the foundation for next-generation mobility solutions. We are honored to bring together industry leaders and visionaries to explore new frontiers in automotive technology.”

“We are especially grateful for our valued partnership with Innoviz in hosting the EcoMotion Community this year,” said Jennifer Schwartz, Executive Director of EcoMotion. “It's great to work with Innoviz to bring this crucial annual ecosystem to life. EcoMotion Assembly is an opportunity to showcase to the world the great technology coming out of Israel today and the solutions that address critical challenges in the global mobility ecosystem. “The event will showcase cutting-edge advancements and feature discussions on the disruptive potential of smart mobility technologies.

About InnoBiz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology and a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automakers, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on roads around the world. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software “see” better than human drivers, reducing the chance of error and meeting the automotive industry's most stringent performance and safety expectations. With operations across the US, Europe and Asia, Innoviz is chosen by internationally recognized premium automotive brands for use in their consumer vehicles as well as being adopted by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz.tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Innoviz, the expected technological capabilities of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates, and Innoviz's anticipated future performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plans,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “would,” “continue,” “likely result,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, but not limited to, our ability to execute our business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, our ability to convert design wins into firm orders and the size of such orders, our ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, and our expectations regarding the impact of developments in the conflict in Israel on our ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 12, 2024, and other documents Innoviz files with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz is under no obligation, and does not intend, to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that expectations will be achieved.

