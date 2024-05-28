News | RTX Invests in Spokane to Drive Manufacturing Growth





SPOKANE, Wash. , May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Collins Aerospace, a business unit of RTX (NYSE: RTX), has begun a $200 million multi-year investment to expand manufacturing at its carbon brake production site in Spokane, Washington.

Collins plans to expand the site by more than 50 percent, adding 70,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including up to three new buildings and additional furnaces. The expansion will increase production capacity to meet growing demand for carbon brakes from commercial and military customers.

“Collins Aerospace is a major contributor to the aerospace manufacturing industry in the Pacific Northwest and plays a vital role in Spokane's economy and innovation,” said Matt Maurer, vice president and general manager of Landing Systems for Collins Aerospace. “This expansion enhances both our manufacturing capabilities and capabilities with the latest process innovations and efficiencies while preparing our workforce to meet the growing global demand for our carbon brakes.”

The site specializes in manufacturing braking systems with DURACARB® carbon disc technology that provides extended brake life and overall cost savings. Carbon brakes offer superior durability and resistance to high temperatures.

“We are pleased that Governor Collins has chosen Washington state as a destination for the expansion of high-tech manufacturing,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “These new jobs will further contribute to Spokane County's growing aerospace sector, and the state is committed to working together to further ensure the county offers companies a world-class aerospace workforce and favorable business environment.”

About Collins Aerospace Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated, intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-oriented technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration and more.

About RTX With more than 185,000 employees worldwide, RTX is pushing the boundaries of technology and science to redefine how the world connects and defends. Through industry-leading companies including Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon, we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help customers around the world address their most important challenges. With 2023 revenues of $69 billion, the company is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

