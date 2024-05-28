Google is introducing a host of AI-powered software features to its Chromebook Plus laptops





Two weeks ago, Google announced a slew of new AI-powered features at its I/O developer conference. Microsoft followed suit last week with the launch of the Copilot+ PC, which, as you might expect, has a slew of new AI-powered features. Somewhat predictably, Google has announced a modest Chromebook as its answer to the Copilot+ PC initiative; specifically, the Chromebook Plus series, which was first announced back in October of last year. When Google first announced the Chromebook Plus, the focus was on a combination of more powerful hardware and less-obtrusive AI software features compared to what you get on a regular Chromebook.

But now, Google is delivering on its original promise: The Chromebook Plus models come with many of the features that Google first teased last year, plus some new features we've never heard of before.

Google

AI Features

First, the “Help me write” feature that Google soft-launched earlier this year is now available on all Chromebook Plus laptops. It works in any text-entry field on a website, whether it's a Google product like Gmail or a site like Facebook. It can give you prompts and analyze what you've already written to make it more formal or more interesting (though Google acknowledges that the jury is still out on whether the AI ​​will actually be that interesting). Essentially, it's a text-generation tool that can be used across the web. It's not surprising to see it on Chromebooks, since Google said in February that it could be enabled on Chrome for Windows and Mac. However, Google says it's implemented at the OS level on Chromebooks so it can be used outside of the browser.

The next feature was also announced by Google last fall and is purely for fun. The built-in image generator lets you generate wallpapers and video call backgrounds by simply entering a prompt. It's exactly like what other image generators can do, but it remains to be seen how quickly it works and how closely it adheres to your requests. Google has provided a few prompts for users to try and customize to get started.

Google

The latest update brings Google Photos' Magic Editor to laptops as a feature exclusive to Chromebook Plus devices. Magic Editor was first available on Google Pixel devices and was part of Google One subscription plans for a while, but is now available more widely as long as your phone meets the minimum specifications. When it comes to laptops, however, only Chromebook Plus models will be able to use Magic Editor. The reason for this is quite simple: Chromebooks can run Android apps, including Google Photos.

Google

Still, if you want to play around with Magic Editor on a screen bigger than your phone, running it on a Chromebook seems like a reasonable option.To recap, Magic Editor essentially lets you manipulate photos in a variety of ways to change the reality of what you've taken, but it's a lot faster and easier than using something like Photoshop.You can select and move people and objects, change the blue of a cloudy sky in the app, and resize or remove other objects, making it even harder to trust that the photos you create or share are real.

Naturally, Google is putting the Gemini chatbot more directly into Chromebooks by pre-installing the app and putting it directly in the launcher. But more importantly, Google is giving Chromebook Plus buyers a one-year Google One AI Premium plan that brings Gemini's capabilities into Gmail, Docs, and other Workplace apps. This also includes access to Gemini Advanced, which adds support for things like uploading documents for analysis, as well as access to Gemini Pro 1.5 and its 1 million token context window (soon to expand to 2 million tokens, according to Google).

Considering that the Google One AI plan costs $20 per month, double the standard price for the 2TB storage plan, this is a pretty good perk for Chromebook Plus buyers, even if you don't mind using Gemini. It also looks like you'll get a year of Google One's AI option even if you're already subscribed to another Google One plan.

Small tweaks

There will also be some new software tweaks coming to all Chromebooks, perhaps most notably the Game Dashboard, a sort of control center for gaming-related activity. While most Chromebooks still can't run many games, there are more options between cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and Android titles. In fact, Google says that 25% of Chromebook owners use their Chromebook for gaming, and the number of people gaming on Chromebooks is up 40% year over year.

Google

Game Dashboard has several features, most notably a comprehensive key mapping system, which lets you map buttons from games designed for controllers or touch screens to different keys on your laptop. For Android games with specific swipe patterns, pressing a key can be the equivalent of making a specific swipe in a specific direction.

It also offers a one-click recording feature, so if you want to be in a video, you can start recording both your gameplay and footage of yourself playing via your laptop's webcam. You can also quickly upload to a variety of services like YouTube and Discord from the game dashboard. This feature is exclusive to the Chromebook Plus, at least for now.

Google

Other new features include Google Tasks integration in the menu bar. There's already a calendar widget that shows you upcoming events, but now it also shows task list items so you can see your day in one place. The screen recorder can now generate GIFs, which is something you'll want to have available at all times. You can also set up your Android phone through your Chromebook. Scan the QR code on your Chromebook with the phone you're setting it up with, and it will sync all of your Google account and Wi-Fi info.

Future Updates

But that's not all. Just like last fall, Google also announced a bunch of upcoming software features that we can look forward to. It's nice to get a glimpse of what's to come, and since Google is really delivering on what they showed us back in October, I'm confident we'll see most of these features sooner or later.

Chief among them is the help me read feature, powered by Google's Gemini. As the name suggests, it gives you an overview of a webpage, document, or PDF and lets you ask additional questions. Of course, how helpful this is will depend on the results. Google is also working on an AI-powered overview screen that will pop up when you open your laptop. Instead of having to go back to dozens of tabs, it will show you an organized view of your open apps and pages, and let you decide where you want to go from there. It will also take into account what you're doing in Chrome on other devices, so if you were reading on your phone, you can return to your laptop.

Google

Similarly, there's a new focus tool that combines Google Tasks and YouTube Music with a countdown timer. Essentially, you select an urgent task, a playlist, and a timer, and it goes into do not disturb mode while you get to work. It's not exactly groundbreaking, but it's a very clever tool.

Google

Perhaps most interesting are the new accessibility features, which build on the hands-free Project Gameface tool shown off at I/O 2023 and 2024. Google says Gameface is built into ChromeOS and will use face and gesture tracking to let you interact with your computer without a keyboard or mouse. This is early in the project timeline, so I don't think we'll see it in six months, but it's definitely a key feature that will make Chromebooks more useful to more people.

Google

Of course, Google and its hardware partners will be releasing a bunch of new Chromebook Plus devices to go along with all this. You can read about the new hardware here. As for the software, everything is expected to start rolling out today, except for some that Google promises to announce at a later date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-is-bringing-a-slew-of-ai-powered-software-features-to-chromebook-plus-laptops-130049652.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos