Google adds Gemini to its Chromebook Plus devices





Google announced Tuesday that it's adding Gemini and AI features from its other devices to its Chromebook Plus laptops, including products already on the market from Asus and HP, as well as Acer's latest offering. These products and future Chromebook Plus laptops will support new features like Google's Help me write tool and the ability to create custom wallpapers with generative AI. Google Photos' Magic Editor, which is starting to appear on older Android devices, will also be coming to the Chromebook Plus.

The company previously said it would integrate Gemini into the Chrome desktop browser, so it's no surprise to see Gemini built into the Chromebook Plus, which tends to be the more powerful (and more expensive) Chromebooks. Google has added a Gemini icon to the app shelf for faster and easier access. Google is also offering 12 months of Google One AI Premium for free with anyone who buys a new Plus laptop, which includes Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage, and access to Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Gemini integrated with Gmail.

Google is also rolling out new features available on both the Chromebook Plus and standard Chromebooks, including a QR code setup process that lets your Android phone share Wi-Fi and login credentials directly with your new Chromebook, the ability to create GIFs from screen recordings, and a built-in view for Google Tasks.

Acer's New 2-in-1 and Gaming Chromebook Plus Laptops

The new Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714. Image: Acer

Acer also announced two new Chromebook Plus devices today that feature Gemini and other AI features: the refreshed Chromebook Plus Spin 714 and a gaming Chromebook, the Chromebook Plus 516GE.

The Spin 714 is a 2-in-1 laptop that can be configured with either two Intel Core Ultra 7 processors or two Core Ultra 5 processors, along with up to 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. All configurations feature a 14-inch, 1200p touch display with optional stylus support, a 1440p webcam, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Acers Gaming Chromebook Plus 516 GE supports the same Google AI and Gemini features as the Spin 714, but has a 16-inch 1600p, 120Hz IPS display, RGB keyboard, pre-installed GeForce Now, a 1080p webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, and a 2.5G Ethernet port.

Configurations include an Intel Core 7 150U or Core 5 120U processor, up to 16GB of memory, 2TB of storage, and 10 hours of battery life. It's worth noting that while the laptop supports Google AI and Gemini features, both the Core 7 150U and Core 5 120U lack an NPU, meaning that on-device AI tasks won't be as snappy as better-equipped devices.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 will be available in North America and EMEA from May for $749.99 and $979.00 respectively. The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE will be available in North America from May for $699.99.

Asus and HP Chromebook Plus Gemini

HP Chromebook Plus 14. Image: HP

The same Gemini and other Google AI tools and features will also be available on the HP 14 and x360 Chromebook Plus refresh editions, as well as the Asus CX34 and ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus.

The HP Chromebook Plus 14 has an Intel Core 13-N305 processor (again, no NPU), 8GB of memory, up to 256GB storage, an Intel Wi-Fi 6E or MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 adapter, a 14-inch, 1080p IPS display with 300 nits of brightness (250 nits for the non-touch option), a 1080p webcam, and up to 11 hours of battery life. The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14, or the clamshell 2-in-1 version mentioned above, has the same specs except for the battery life (up to 10 hours) and touch display with 250 nits of brightness.

The Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus comes with up to an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor, 8GB of memory, 128GB of storage (PCIe Gen 3 or 4), and a non-touch 1600p display with up to 500 nits of brightness, while the Chromebook Plus CX34 comes with up to an Intel Core i3-1215U (again, no NPU), up to 16GB of memory and 256GB of storage, and a 14-inch 1080p touch-optional display.

Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus. Image: Asus

All four of these Chromebook Plus laptops are available for purchase.

Google also said it plans to release more features to ChromeOS on Chromebook Plus devices later this year, including the company's Project Gameface AI face and gesture tracking feature, which was open-sourced to Android developers in early May, and Geminis Help me read, designed to summarize PDFs and answer follow-up questions. Chromebook Plus devices will also get a new focus feature, along with a Do Not Disturb mode and the ability to share open windows and programs across all devices, regardless of operating system.

