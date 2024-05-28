Calgary's Blowers and Grafton reopen after AHS closure due to sewage back-up – Calgary





Decrease the font size of the article

Increase article font size

A downtown Calgary restaurant has reopened after being ordered to close by Alberta Health on Wednesday due to a sewage backflow.

Brower's and Grafton in the Mission District closed after a sewage backed up in the basement kitchen, causing water and trash to flood in, according to a notice on the AHS website.

The notice also stated that the restaurant's dishwashers were not adequately sanitizing dishes and that there was a lack of equipment for manual washing of dishes.

Josh Robinson, chief brand officer and one of the owners of Blowers & Grafton, told Global News that a plumbing issue on the street outside the restaurant caused sewage backups at several nearby businesses.

Get the latest health and medical news delivered to your inbox every Sunday.

He added that he agreed with the closure.

“Several of our establishments, including ours, have actually had sewage back up into their establishments. We're not the only restaurant that's had that happen in the past week,” he told Global News on Sunday.

Story continues below ad

Robinson said that on the morning of the inspection, staff noticed a malfunction in the dishwasher and called a technician to fix it.

He said the inspection was premature but that they take full responsibility for any violations. The restaurant was able to open Thursday morning after AHS determined the sewage issues had been fixed.

What's popular now

Running a government through Gmail: Doug Ford's chief of staff uses private email for 'political discussions'

'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor shot dead during attempted robbery

“We quickly resolved the issue. We had a team clean the back room right away and were lucky enough to be able to open the next morning. Hopefully the sewer issue will be resolved and we won't have to experience an issue like this again,” Robinson said.

“We know that people's trust is shaken in a situation like this and it's really scary, and of course it's scary for us, but we hope to rebuild that trust and have people come visit us. We take great pride in our food safety and quality.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10526092/calgary-blowers-and-grafton-closure/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos