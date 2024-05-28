GV has been reborn as an innovative and fast-growing company.





TORONTO , May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Visionary Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and life sciences technologies, with a subsidiary in Canada and a market partner in China, today announced that the Company has successfully transformed into a high-innovation, high-growth company.

Visionary is committed to integrating professional mergers and acquisitions to innovate market value and create global emerging industry trends. Visionary focuses on several core values ​​that will be globally unique in the future.

Integrated Global Best Business Model – Visionary Group adopts the business strategy of synergistic high innovation and high value market integration, combining global high innovation industry value partners and elite talents to build a diverse and inclusive global enterprise environment. The integrated organization shares common values, and talents with different professional backgrounds and expertise work together to address industry trends that innovate high market value.

Global Mergers and Economic Innovation Market Value Integration – By acquiring other companies, Visionary Group can quickly obtain new technologies, expertise, high market share and sustainable customer value as its core foundation. This is not only by acquiring high-quality innovative companies, but more importantly, by integrating the professional skills and resources of these companies to enhance innovation value.

Select emerging industry trends with high market innovation value – Visionary Group invests in industries with high innovation potential and growth trends globally, such as high-tech, biotechnology and sustainable development, to meet the diverse needs of emerging markets.

Highly innovative organization and operational capabilities of excellent leadership – Visionary Group aims to achieve growth through the power of an excellent leadership team. The leadership has strong expertise and comprehensive strategic planning and execution capabilities, with innovative experience and high market value thinking to drive the company forward.

Pursuing “Happiness, Beauty and Longevity” for Humanity – Visionary Group's mission is to enhance the quality of human life through advanced science, advanced technology and advanced humanity. With a special focus on industries related to big health, high-tech innovation, biotechnology and AI education, we aim to make significant contributions to the happiness of mankind.

Real World Asset (RWA) Integration: Digitizing tangible assets from the physical world and making them tradeable on digital platforms creates entirely new markets. Digitizing real world assets such as real estate, commodities, fine art, and even U.S. Treasury bills transforms these traditionally illiquid assets into digital assets that can be traded quickly, significantly increasing their liquidity and market value.

Visionary’s strengthened collaboration with a leading globally renowned digital asset trading platform (ATS) is an innovative financial technology of global importance, especially against the backdrop of today’s increasingly mature digital finance and blockchain technology.

The potentially profound impact of the digital economy on high-cost traditional financial business models:

a. Reduced trading costs and increased liquidity: The point-to-point solution of Alternative Trading System (ATS) platforms eliminates the role of intermediaries and allows traders to buy and sell digital assets directly, significantly reducing brokerage fees. Furthermore, point-to-point trading shortens the trading process, increasing trading speed and market liquidity, which is undoubtedly a boon for investors who want to trade assets quickly.

b. Real World Asset Integration (RWA): Digitizing tangible assets from the physical world and trading them on digital platforms has created entirely new marketplaces. Digitizing real world assets such as real estate, commodities, fine art, and even U.S. Treasury bills transforms these traditionally illiquid assets into digital assets that can be traded quickly, significantly increasing their liquidity and market value.

c. An integral part of global financial value: Digitizing tangible assets and incorporating them into digital financial systems unlocks significant market potential, creates new investment opportunities, and promotes diversification and stability in global financial markets.

d. Liquidity and value creation for industrial assets in the global digital financial system: Digitized assets can bring about a significant increase in liquidity. For investors, this means they can find buyers and sellers for their assets more quickly, allowing them to allocate capital more efficiently. For the digital financial system as a whole, newly introduced digital assets not only increase market depth, but also improve market stability and resilience to risks.

Visionary's strengthened cooperation with the world's leading well-known digital asset trading platform (ATS) represents the Group's innovative strategy. With the further development of blockchain technology and digital assets, it is expected that these innovations will bring more abundant financial products and wider global market opportunities under the trend path of “professional mergers and acquisitions that integrate high innovative value into global industries.”

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. is a private education provider headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, providing high-quality educational resources to students around the world. We aim to provide Canadian students with access to secondary, university, undergraduate, graduate and vocational education through technological innovation, enabling more people to learn, grow and reach their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of education programs and services in Canada, we have served and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, please visit our website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this announcement other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on our current expectations and projections regarding future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “will,” “continue,” “should,” “may,” or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. We caution investors that actual results may differ materially from expectations and encourage them to consider other factors that may affect future results that are described in our registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For further information, please contact:

Visionary Holdings Inc. Investor Relations Email: [email protected]

